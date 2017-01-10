Parade, luncheon, candlelight vigil to commemorate MLK Day

To celebrate the occasion, a parade, luncheon and candlelight vigil will be held throughout the day in Kingsport on Monday, all of which are free to the community.

For the Rev. Kenneth Calvert of Shiloh Baptist Church, sending a message of unity is the primary goal.

“Little things can separate us,” he said. “But once we define the barrier, we can do something about it.”

Calvert said the day will be a celebration of King’s legacy rather than a solemn remembrance. He hopes that people of all races and beliefs can come together, despite their differences, and celebrate the parts of King’s dream that have already come true.

“What we’re doing that whole day is to show that life is better,” he said. “It is not perfect, but life is better.”

Monday’s festivities will begin with the 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade from noon to 1 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Our world, his dream: Nonviolence, it’s a choice! — Nonviolence 365.”

The parade route will follow Center Street in downtown Kingsport and end on Shelby Street in the parking lot between City Hall and the Justice Center. Parade participants should assemble at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Sevier and Center streets, in the Rikki Rhoton Allstate Insurance Co.’s parking lot.

Those who would like to enter a vehicle or take a 20-minute walk in the parade during lunch should contact Elder Gwen Collins at (423) 753-2345 or General Overseer Ronnie Collins at (423) 956-0675. Entries are also accepted via email at gacssccc@aim.com or rcollins.j316@gmail.com.

Sponsors of the parade include Food City, city of Kingsport, Office Depot, Joshua Generation, My Brother's Keeper, Putting Babies First, Tennessee & Virginia Fellowship Against Racism, H.O.P.E., New Vision and Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.

After the parade at 1 p.m., a luncheon will be held in the Riverview Community Room on Wheatley Street. Deloris Delaney, head of the New Vision Youth food preparation department, will prepare homemade spaghetti for the event, in addition to salad, bread and drinks. Desserts will be provided by the AKA sorority.

Festivities will conclude with an indoor candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 712 E. Sevier Ave. Children of New Vision Youth will provide musical entertainment and quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

Johnnie Mae Swagerty, executive director of South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. and New Vision Youth, said teamwork is the biggest factor in making sure these events are successful.

“We cannot accomplish all that we need to do without working together in unity,” she said.

The vigil and the luncheon are sponsored by South Central Kingsport Community Development Inc. and New Vision Youth, in partnership with AKA sorority, Eastman, city of Kingsport Parks and Recreation and Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority.

Looking forward to the future, Calvert hopes that King’s message will continue to inspire hope and unity until all racial boundaries are broken.

“My dream is the day when we can see each other and recognize that we are all American,” he said. “That dream, I think, would help fulfill Dr. King’s dream.”

For more information about the luncheon or the candlelight vigil, contact Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.