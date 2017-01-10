Oasis of Kingsport offers a lot more than clean clothes

Most women initially come in to wash their laundry, because they’ve heard it’s a safe environment that only charges 25 cents per load. But this Christian-based ministry offers a lot more than clean clothes.

Their doors and educational classes are open to the entire community of women in the local area. One of the most popular classes is Sewing 101. Candy Alexander instructs the class on how to hem pants, replace buttons, repair seams and patch work. The class promotes building skill sets and encouraging confidence, while assisting women in improving their family life.

Recently, a mom came in with no prior sewing skills, and excitedly learned how to make four Christmas stockings for her children.

Eat Smart, a new program, will be held every Tuesday in January. Dianne Scott, board president of Oasis, said, “God gave us life, and we have a responsibility to take care of our body. We are providing women the skills through these classes to learn how to eat healthier and make better choices with food.”

Another fairly new but popular program was created by ETSU intern Desi Shelton. “The Perks Program” allows the women to earn points by attending classes offered by Oasis of Kingsport. Then, they can exchange their points for needed household goods and items.

Shantell Bogle, executive director, said the women enjoy the fact they can learn valuable skills from the classes, while at the same time earning points for what they need. The items they may earn vary from sheets, mixing bowls and bath towels to lotion and other household or personal care products.

“Women can spend the day here, washing clothes, participating in classes, Bible study groups and book discussions, at the same time they are socializing and supporting each other. When one woman is looking for a job, others offer suggestions and assistance on who is hiring and where to look. They learn to work cooperatively instead of standing alone,” said Dianne.

Volunteers are vital to the everyday operations of Oasis.

“I’m very service-oriented and come in here willing to do whatever needs to be done to support the Oasis community, but I’ve grown and benefited from the women since I’ve been here. There are no judgments here, (just) a sense of community between all the women,” said Oasis of Kingsport volunteer Lee Wigle. “I’ve been blessed by the women I’ve met.”

Bogle was recently hired as the new executive director. She comes to the Oasis with prior experience in ministry, human resources and media relations.

“I had been praying for an opportunity to open up in ministry when this position became available. I feel honored to be working among the women here. In the few weeks I’ve been here, I’ve had the chance to pray with the women, and now I’m getting the chance to know the new women coming to the Oasis.”

In January 2017, Oasis of Kingsport will welcome a new president to the board of directors. Michele Duncan has been serving the 2016 board as the vice president. She has also worked as a volunteer since 2014.

“The foundation of Oasis is ministry; helping ladies to grow in faith, thereby cultivating emotional and individual maturity,” Michele said.

Rhonda Hall, a member of the Oasis community, said, “I don’t know what I would do without this place. Everyone here is always so welcoming and has a smile on their face. If I need to talk or have a problem, there is always someone here to listen to me. I’ve attended the sewing class and I’ve been able to make things for my grandchildren who live with me. My granddaughter came to the summer Bible school program here and loved it. This place is my support system and I want to do what I can to help others here.”

The women at the Oasis share within the community the blessings they have received. They have made items for local emergency personnel and decide together on where to donate the money that is received from washing laundry.

Additional volunteers are always needed and there is a volunteer orientation class held once a month. Donations are also welcome; a few of the ongoing needs include paper goods, laundry detergent, individually-wrapped snack items, fabric and sewing items, baby wipes and cleaning supplies. For a complete list of needs, contact the Oasis of Kingsport at 423-392-1137, email oasiskpt@gmail.com, check their Facebook page at Oasis of Kingsport or visit the website.