Blue Devil Classic has one mission: Micah

The 2017 Blue Devil Classic youth basketball tournament featuring teams in grades 4-8 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Gate City Middle School, Gate City High School, Shoemaker Elementary School and the First Baptist Church of Weber City. The Classic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is being held in support of Micah's Mission and the Delano family. Three-year-old Micah is battling leukemia.

Teams from throughout Southwest Virginia are scheduled to compete, among them Marion, Honaker, Richlands, Abingdon and Gate City. Admission is $7 and covers all games/gyms, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Delano family.

For those wishing to donate but don't plan to attend the Blue Devil Classic, volunteers will have donation tables set up at game locations.