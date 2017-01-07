Snowy weekend? Share your pictures

Need a little extra incentive? Let’s try this. Every photo submission will also be entered into a random drawing for a $20 Jersey Mike’s gift card. We’ll draw and announce a winner in the online photo gallery on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. So, be sure to get those photos in as soon as possible.

Heading outdoors for sledding, tubing, snowball fighting or to enjoy the scenery in our beautiful mountains? Staying indoors to cook, binge your favorite show, read or play games? Doesn’t matter! Share your favorite “snowy weekend” photos with us for our online gallery. We’ll even feature the best shots in the print edition of our Scrapbook Showcase on Sunday, Jan. 15.

So what are you waiting for? It only takes a few minutes to email a picture - and the memories last a lifetime.

Email your photos (along with your name) to sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net. Remember to include a brief description of the photo, including who’s in it and when and where it was taken.

We can’t wait to hear from you!