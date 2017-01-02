Kingsport archives to share a historical photo of city every week throughout the year

KINGSPORT — Kingsport begins an exciting year this week as the Model City turns 100, and its archives will be celebrating by sharing an image every week throughout the year.

The archives, located in the Kingsport Public Library, holds a treasure trove of city history through photographs, documents, correspondence, journals, city directories and a great deal more.

The archives strives to preserve the history of the community and its rich, unique heritage. City officials invite the community to visit the archives to learn more.

Meanwhile, the first image presented is a circa 1918 photograph of Church Circle, one of Kingsport’s most recognizable landmarks.

The layout, known as Civic Circle, was originally designed by William Dunlap, a railroad engineer. The design was later refined by city planner John Nolen. Nolen and early city leaders envisioned this area as a focal point of spiritual growth in Kingsport.

With its distinctive spoke and wheel pattern and dominating church spires, Church Circle has retained most of its original design and intent.