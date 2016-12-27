Community Scrapbook: Domtar Christmas Party

Today's Community Scrapbook features a collection of photos from the Domtar Christmas Party. The group photo was taken by Ashley Slaton. The remaining photos were taken and submitted by Greg Peters. Domtar celebrated its annual employee Christmas party on Dec. 3, welcoming approximately 150 kids and their families. Santa and Mrs. Claus were able to break away from their hectic schedules to hear the wishes of the kids. They also gave each one a special gift. With the help of a dedicated group of volunteer elves, everyone enjoyed an afternoon of food, fun and Christmas cheer.