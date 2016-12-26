ETSU Foundation elects 2016-17 officers

The election of officers, which normally takes place during the ETSU Foundation annual meeting in the spring, had been delayed during a period in which a task force, appointed by the board, reviewed and made recommendations to the bylaws and structure of the Foundation.

During the November meeting, the proposed bylaws were introduced to board members and approved by unanimous vote. The updated Foundation bylaws are available at www.etsu.edu/alumni/foundation/articles/bylaws.aspx.

M. Thomas Krieger, Jonesborough, was elected as chair of the Foundation's board of directors for 2016-17, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ron Hite, Fall Branch, was elected as vice chair. D. Roger Kennedy, Jonesborough, is immediate past chair, and Rick Storey, Johnson City, was elected treasurer.

Re-elected to serve in their same positions on the board were Dan Mahoney, Johnson City, as secretary and Donald R. Raber, Kingsport, as chair of the Investment Committee.

Other members serving on the board of directors are Anita Bates, Claudia Byrd, Nic Clemmer and Forooz Smalley, Kingsport; Sharon Boles, Gray; Jerry Caldwell, Bristol; Walter Lee Davis Jr., Heidi Dulebohn, Joe Grandy, Louis H. Gump, Valda Hicks-Jones, Arthur S. Powers, Lottie F. Ryans, Tom Seaton, Dr. May Votaw and Guy B. Wilson, Johnson City; Janey Diehl, R. T. (Rab) Summers and Gerald Thomas, Jonesborough; Loretta B. Lyle, Greeneville; Raymond R. Thomas, Atlanta, Georgia; and Dr. David D. Collins, Dr. Brian Noland and Pamela S. Ritter, ETSU.

The following members completed their service on the board: Wayne G. Basler, Leslie Parks Pope and J. Parker Smith, Kingsport, Dr. Steve G. Conerly, Dr. Roberta T. Herrin, Sonia King, Dr. Richard A. Manahan, Ann Mooneyhan and Dennis T. Powell, Johnson City; Richard L. Green, Brentwood; Scott M. Niswonger, Greeneville; and Jeffrey C. Taylor, Morristown.

ETSU thanks those departing members for their service and commitment to the Foundation and its mission.