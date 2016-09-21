'Farm-to-Fork' coming to Blountville Historic District next week

The event brings local produce and meats to the table in a six-course meal prepared by culinary arts students from Sullivan Central High School.

County Mayor Richard Venable bought two tickets to the event prior to the Sullivan County Commission’s meeting on Monday, after event organizers gave a brief presentation.

A “social hour” beginning at 5:30 p.m. will give diners the chance to enjoy appetizers and locally produced wine inside the restored historic Old Deery Inn.

“As they tour the inn, we’ll have live music from a violinist and appetizer stations,” said Jennifer Banks, family consumer science agent at the University of Tennessee/TSU Extension Office in Blountville. “We had a local winery donate some wine, and we’ll have fruited water and fruited tea.”

Dinner will be served open-air at a long communal table beginning at 6:30.

The Central culinary students will prepare the food in modern kitchens included in renovations to the Ruteledge House beside the Deery Inn.

The event allows the students a chance to utilize the skills they’ve been learning in a practical setting, Banks said, and do so with locally grown seasonal items.

This year’s menu includes: appetizers of bruschetta and pepper jelly with cream cheese; squash soup (probably German squash); braised beef (probably with a corn pudding); fresh seasonal vegetables; Sweetwater cheese and probably a pumpkin roll or apple pie for dessert.

Music will be provided during the meal, and at 7:30 a troupe of cloggers will provide entertainment.

Tickets to the event are $50 and a limited number remain available. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Contact the UT/TSU Extension Office at 423-279-2723 for ticket information.