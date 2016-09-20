Niswonger Virtual Health Clinic operating in Kingsport, Bristol schools, coming to Hawkins

Mountain States announced at a new conference in Bristol on Monday that the Niswonger Virtual Health Clinic gives students access to a higher level of care in school through telemedicine. First Assist is part of Mountain States.

“At school, children have always been able to rely on the compassionate care of their school nurse. But sometimes, certain injuries and illnesses require a higher level of care,” according to a news release. “Thanks to a partnership with Niswonger Children’s Hospital and First Assist Urgent Care, area schools are now able to offer students virtual access to doctors and nurse practitioners right in the school nurse’s office.”

The new clinic uses eMD Anywhere technology and is designed to help keep kids healthy and in school by catching illnesses early. Also, the new clinic will provide medical services for children who may not normally have access to doctors, according to the release.

“Being able to offer this kind of clinic to the kids in our community is wonderful,” said Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “At the children’s hospital, we’re dedicated to helping families, and this is just one more way we’re reaching outside of the hospital walls to care for children in our region.”

Here’s how it works: Parents sign their children up by filling out paperwork through their school nurse’s office. If a student becomes sick and requires a higher level of care than the school nurse can provide, the student can go to the clinic where the school nurse will remotely connect to a First Assist Urgent Care doctor or nurse practitioner using special video equipment. Then, the student will be examined virtually.

That means the provider will use the technology to look inside the student’s throat, mouth, ears and eyes, just as if they were actually in the doctor’s office. If a prescription is needed, one will be electronically sent to the student’s pharmacy. The provider and school nurse will determine if the student can stay in school or if someone needs to pick them up to recover at home.

After the visit is complete, the provider will contact the child’s pediatrician or primary care provider to communicate what care was given and arrange any necessary follow-up appointments.

“We’re really excited to have the Niswonger Virtual Health Clinic inside our schools,” said Gary Lilly, director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “We believe this will encourage students to get care sooner because they’ll be able to walk down the hall into the clinic and have access to a provider within minutes.”

As an added convenience, parents will be able to join the visit through their computer or smartphone, enabling them to be a part of the virtual exam without having to leave work.

The clinic is in 37 schools in Bristol, Tenn., Greene County and Kingsport. And within the next month, it is to be in an additional 24 schools in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

For more information about Niswonger Children’s Hospital, go to www.niswongerchildrens.org.

As reported in June, Hawkins County schools entered into a three-year contract with eMD Anywhere. MSHA spokeswoman Teresa Hicks said that schools could use eMD Anywhere and utilize eMD-affiliated physicians but that the Niswonger program specifically uses local First Assist physicians. And Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the city school board approved a contract with eMD Anywhere in March 2015.