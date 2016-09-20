Darryl Worley to be Santa's special guest on 74th Santa Train

Worley will accompany Santa and event sponsors CSX, Dignity U Wear, Food City and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce on the 110-mile trek from Shelby, Ky., to downtown Kingsport.

"I’m honored to accompany the Santa Train as the celebrity guest this year," Worley said. "The opportunity to give back and to be a part of a 74-year-old holiday tradition is one that I couldn't pass up, and I look forward to being a part of it."

Worley, who has three No. 1 singles on the Billboard U.S. country chart during his career, has been on the country music scene since 2000. Worley has released six albums during his career as well as 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Next year will be a big year for Worley, as the singer is planning to release his first-ever gospel album.

"We are thrilled to have Darryl Worley join us on this year's Santa Train," said Tori Kaplan, assistant vice president, corporate social responsibility, CSX. "The support we receive each year from celebrity guests is humbling, and we know Darryl will add to the holiday spirit of the Santa Train."

The Santa Train makes 14 stops along its route to deliver toys, food and winter clothing to hundreds of children and families along the way.