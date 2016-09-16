Motorcyclists set out on Wings Across Tennessee ride to benefit St. Jude

The annual event is called Wings Across Tennessee. The participants include members of the Gold Wings Road Riders of America (GWRRA). The group’s website describes the organization as the largest motorcycle club on Earth. Those who departed from the Tri-Cities Friday morning are members of GWRRA’s Kingsport C chapter. They will be joined as they cross Tennessee by members of other GWRRA chapters along the way.

Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions provide a police escort during portions of the journey, especially through metropolitan areas.

This is the event’s 21st annual run, chapter President Richard Pendleton said. And over the years its donations to St. Jude have totaled more than $1 million, with the majority coming from the Tri-Cities area.

“There are several people who do it year after year,” Pendelton said. “We’ve got one person here who has done it every year. Keith Marsh, he owns the Dairy Cup down in Mount Carmel — he was one of the first ones who started doing it. He was one of the very first who started doing this. I believe that first year they took $5,000 down there (to St. Jude’s).”

Club member Tom Jarrell has participated every year but the first one — which he said consisted of nine motorcycles. This year the number departing Bristol was estimated between 80 and 100, including four cars. By the time the participants reach Memphis, the total could reach 200, club member Jerry Fleenor said.

“This is the most important and exciting ride we do all year,” Jarrell said, estimating that by the time the run reaches St. Jude, all the donations from the multiple organizations and chapters involved will total around $80,000.

And half of that will be from the Tri-Cities area, Jarrell said.

“People in the Tri-Cities are very generous when it comes to helping charitable causes. St. Jude’s is a local charity, because ... right around the Bristol area, we know of 36 children who are patients at St. Jude’s Hospital. So it touches every community. They’ve done miraculous things with medicine and curing cancer in children. I had a first cousin die from leukemia at age 13 back before Danny Thomas started the hospital back in 1962. The first time (Wings Across Tennessee) went to the hospital, we were told that when the hospital opened in 1962 leukemia had a mortality rate of 92 percent. Now the survival rate is 92 percent. It has completely reversed that survival rate. It’s really exciting.”

Jim Watson’s son, now 16, was diagnosed at age 10 with a brain tumor, which proved to be a very aggressive form of cancer.

“We found that out here at Bristol,” Watson said Friday morning as the group prepared to depart on this year’s Wings Across Tennessee ride. “Our doctor felt sure that we could take him to the University of Virginia and get it taken care of ... which they did. They pulled a mass and the biopsy showed a very aggressive brain cancer — very rare. They didn’t give us a whole lot of hope. Nobody that we talked to really had any hopes to help us but St. Jude’s. We talked to the pathologist up there (at the University of Virginia) and this is the way we put it to him: ‘What would you do if he was your son?’ He said, ‘I’d take him to St. Jude’s.’ That’s how we ended up there. It’s a wonderful hospital. Every penny that is given there we’re thankful for, because we still use it.”

Watson’s family spent nine months at St. Jude as his son underwent intensive rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Like all families served by St. Jude, the Watsons incurred no costs for their son’s medical treatment or their stay in Memphis.

“Our story is basically like everybody else’s who has been through there,” Watson said. “No patient, no family, ever pays a dime to St. Jude’s. They gave us housing while we were there, they gave us food while we were there, they gave us transportation while we were there. We needed nothing. I mean that; nothing did we need while we were there. All we had to focus on was taking care of our son. Everything else was given to us. That’s the way they want it.They want you concentrating on taking care of your sick child and not having to worry about bills piling up.”

Watson’s son is doing well and due for a checkup at St. Jude on Monday and Tuesday. If he gets the all clear, he won’t have to go back for another checkup for one year.

“We’re very thankful for that,” Watson said. “God has been good to us for him and I give all the credit to Him. He’s the mighty, mighty physician. The mighty healer. It’s a wonderful hospital. But you can give the same treatment to 10 kids and it don’t turn out the same. So we know who is in charge.”

The Watson family has been participating in the Wings Across Tennessee cruise for St. Jude for five years.

“We love this bunch,” Watson said. “We can’t say enough about them.They’re wonderful people. They’ve got a good thing going. And they’ve kept steady at it for many, many years.”

The last thing the group did before climbing on their cycles and heading out was to gather in prayer, led by Jarrell, who in part gave thanks for St. Jude and the vision Danny Thomas had to found the hospital.

But before that they gave a rousing thank you to Friendship Motorsports President, CEO and founder Mitch Walters and his staff.

Watson said Walters and his employees had bent over backwards to help in any way they could.

Walters said the business is honored to help.

“I wish I was going with you,” Walter said. “Our home is your home. You come in anytime. Enjoy youself. God bless you and be safe, OK?”