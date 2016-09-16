Priceless heirlooms: Volunteer student finds lost rings after Battle of Bristol

The rings had a monetary value in excess of $10,000, but the sentimental value of the rings was priceless.

Volunteer's boys and girls soccer teams raised $2,500 for their programs cleaning up the Bristol Motor Speedway grandstands Sunday morning after the big game.

What they thought was going to be a three-hour day turned into an eight-hour day, picking up trash from the record-breaking crowd along the full length of the backstretch grandstands and turn two.

But the soccer teams did have some fun, sorting through things that had been left behind by UT and Virginia Tech fans such as brand new T-shirts still in the bag, a surprisingly high number of sunglasses, personal items and, on a couple of occasions, loose cash.

One person would sweep the “floor” beneath the seats to the next set of steps where another person would be waiting to put the pile in a garbage bag.

Lilly Campbell, a junior who was among the baggers, said they were about halfway done when she found a little first aid kit in a pile of garbage.

“It felt heavy, and I'm nosy anyways, and I heard something dinging in it, so I opened it and found those rings,” Campbell said. “I was very interested. I don't know why.”

She knew right away they were valuable.

“I thought that gold band was cool and old looking, and I thought that engagement ring with that big diamond in the middle was beautiful,“ Campbell said. “That one had a name one it, and I thought maybe we could figure out who it belongs to.”

Lance Arnold, coach of the girls soccer team, had heard someone say Lilly found some rings, but he didn't really think much of it at first.

“Then she came up to me at the end of the day and yelled, ‘Hey coach, I found these,’ ” Arnold said. “I looked at them, and that diamond was sparkling in the sun, and I was like, Wow, these are beautiful rings.”

After a long hot day of labor, Arnold said he didn't give a lot of thought about what to do with the rings, so he stuck them in the cup holder in is car.

Meanwhile, the owner of the rings, Melissa Kincaid of Knoxville, had launched a frantic social media campaign hoping beyond hope someone had found her rings.

Prior to the start of the game, Kincaid took off her diamond engagement ring, which had belonged to her husband Eric's grandmother, and a gold wedding band that had belonged to her great-great grandmother.

She placed both rings in a small portable first aid kit that she keeps in her purse.

“About halfway through the first quarter of the game, I realized the box was missing from my purse,” Kincaid said. “I looked all over our seats and the seats in front of us but could not find the box.”

After the game, some friends helped her look around the tailgating area but to no avail.

Her friend suggested posting a lost and found ad on Facebook. To her amazement, it was shared more than 800 times.

On Monday, Church Hill’s Stacy Barton, who is friends with a VHS soccer player's mother, saw the post on one of her friend's pages.

Barton sent Kincaid a Facebook message informing her some rings had been found in the grandstands by a VHS soccer player.

“Stacy put me in contact with her friend Becky, whose daughter is on the soccer team,” Kincaid said. “Becky contacted me and said she would talk to the coach right away and see if they were the same rings. I sent her pictures of the rings and she texted me back saying, ‘It's a match!’ I was in total disbelief.”

That was right before practice started, and the Kincaids immediately drove to Volunteer High School to pick up the rings. They met Arnold after practice Monday evening.

Arnold noted that the Kincaids offered to do something to help the soccer program, such as make a contribution or throw the team a pizza party, but Arnold declined.

He said its enough to know his team, school and community made such a positive impact on this Knoxville couple's life.

“You couldn't have asked for a better ending to this story for this couple who were basically looking for a needle in a haystack,” Arnold said. “I'm just so proud of my girls and what our team is as a family and how we value our community, our school and each other.”

Campbell said the thought of keeping the rings never occurred to her.

“I didn't have any use for them, and I knew that someone out there was missing them and needed them back,” Campbell said. “I knew by the looks of that gold one that it had some sentimental value.”

And knowing now how much those rings were worth makes her feel “nervous.”

“If I had known it then, I would have given them to coach instantly,” she said.

Kincaid added, “I am so thankful that there are still people out there who have a good heart and are honest. Without them, I would have said goodbye to my rings. A special thank you to all of my friends, and their friends, and their friends for sharing my post. A huge thank you to Stacy, Becky, Lance and the Volunteer High School soccer team for renewing my faith in people and for finding and returning my irreplaceable family heirlooms. I will forever be grateful.”