This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

KINGSPORT THEATER GUILD:

LOOK TO THE STARS

Look to the Stars is an episodic comedy-drama that follows everyday characters who struggle to connect romantically. Join the laughs and struggles as these characters take you on a journey through three different relationships and how things can change over the course of just a year.

117 Shelby Street -7 p.m., also Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 7 p.m.

STATE THEATER COMPANY:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

The State Theater Company is back with another great variety show featuring the Dobyns-Bennett Acapella Choir, Matina Farmer: Author of "Her Shallow Grave," Kenny Tedford, and the Sulpher Spring String Dippers. Come out and enjoy the music, stories, and fun under the historic State Theater marquee.

247 Broad Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

VOICE OF TRUTH

A storm is brewing and the alarms are coming across the band waves! From the mouth of a teenage boy comes this message: "Warning: A storm is coming! Is anyone listening?" An original production returns to the LampLight Theatre stage in September to speak to hearts!

140 Broad Street -7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

STEEL CITY JUG SLAMMERS

Enjoy a great night of live music and delicious brews at Sleepy Owl! Say hello to the Steel City Jug Slammers, a group of young musicians playing traditional and homemade instruments. Like juke-joint heroes of the early 1900s, they perform Delta blues and old-time jug music.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

GRANDPA'S COUGH MEDICINE

Welcome Grandpa's Cough Medicine to Sleepy Owl! Grandpa's Cough Medicine is an outlaw bluegrass trio that ignores certain traditions of the genre, such as gospel themes and Blueridge mountain cabins, and instead focuses on frenetic picking, blazing tempos and dark subject matter. Grab some delicious brews and enjoy a night of live music!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.