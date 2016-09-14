Less than one month left to register to vote before presidential election

The Sullivan County Election Commission provided the opportunity Wednesday to Democratic and Republican party officials, candidates and the members of the press to inspect the recently-programmed machines. The programming is completed under the supervision of technicians appointed by each party’s representatives on the county election commission.

The Kingsport Times-News was the only news source to show up for the event. No candidates or party officials showed up.

Booher said interest in voter registration remains high, and based on interest in the presidential race between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump — as evidenced by a steady stream of people showing up at the county election office seeking to register, check their registration, or inquire about absentee ballots and early voting — Booher projects high voter turnout in November.

On Wednesday, Booher estimated that 65,000 to 70,000 of the county’s registered voters will turn out. That would be several thousand more than turned out for the last presidential election — and about five times the turnout for the Aug. 4 elections.

Booher said he and the Sullivan County Election Commission strongly encourage voters to take advantage of early voting and, if eligible, absentee-by-mail voting.

“You never know what might happen on Election Day,” Booher said.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 and end Nov. 3 at Sullivan County’s three early voting locations: The Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive); The National Guard Armory in Bristol (611 Bluff City Highway); and the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville (3258 Highway 126, Suite 103).

A sample ballot is available on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website.

During early voting, registered Sullivan County voters may cast their ballot at any of those three locations. On Election Day, however, all voters must go to their assigned precincts. This has been a point of confusion for some voters over the years. A typical problem is voters showing up at the Civic Auditorium instead of their assigned precinct.

To help answer public demand for information on registration, absentee ballot requests, and early voting for the November election, Booher updated the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website last month, adding links for visitors to click for details.

Nov. 1 is the last day for those eligible for absentee-by-mail voting to request a ballot.

Registered voters are eligible to request an absentee-by-mail ballot if they meet one of the following criteria:

• Being 60 or more years old.

• Will be outside Sullivan County and do not expect to return during the early voting period or before the polls close on Election Day. (If this is your reason, you must give an address outside of Sullivan County to mail the ballot if you are under age 60).

• Hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at the polling place to vote.

• Are the caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or physically disabled person.

• Are a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside Sullivan County.

• Reside in a licensed facility, outside Sullivan County, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care.

• Are a candidate for office in the election for which applying to vote absentee by mail.

• Will be observing a religious holiday that prevents voting during early voting or on Election Day.

• Will be serving as an election official or a member or employee of the election commission on Election Day.

• Expect to be unable to appear during the early voting period or at the polling place on Election Day due to performing jury duty in state or federal court.

• Have a disability and the assigned polling place is inaccessible.

• Have a commercial driver’s license (CDL) or are the spouse of a person with a CDL and will be out of the county during early voting and Election Day and have no out-of-county address to receive mail during this time. (Must provide CDL number if using this reason to make request.)

Booher has provided an online link for a printable absentee-by-mail request form.

If you are not registered to vote, you must register in person in order to cast an absentee-by-mail ballot. New voters who mail in a voter registration card must appear at the polls in person the first time they vote.

Booher has provided an online link for a printable voter registration application.

If you don’t know whether you are registered or do not know your precinct, you may look up your registration online.

There is another link to get you to the change-of-address form.

The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 state general and U.S. presidential election is Oct. 11, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.

For more information, including a link to a list of answers for frequently asked questions, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.