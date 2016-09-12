Freedom Ride was sponsored by Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services of Johnson City, Valley Funeral Home of Erwin, and Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in Kingsport.

Special speakers included Dr. Vic Young from Fountain of Life Bible Church and John Teague from Rep. Phil Roe's office.

The Watauga Valley Drum & Fife Corps played "Yankee Doodle" and "Chester," which was the first national anthem for the United States from the Revolutionary War.

Members of the Elizabethton Fire Department Honor Guard attended provided a narrative during the ringing of the bell.

Along the route, people waved American flags in support of the event and cars stopped on the roads and interstates to pay their respects.

"As survivors of the 9/11 attacks, it is our job to remember the lives lost on that terrible day so that they remain with us and are never forgotten," said Tyler Tetrick, president of Heritage Family Cemetery Inc. "The Freedom Ride is an event where we as a community can come together and honor those brave heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice — some of whom are from right here in Carter County. For those who served and are still serving in our military to protect our freedoms, they deserve our respect and deepest gratitude. We are blessed to have dedicated, professional police, firefighters and emergency responders in our community. The Ride is an opportunity to show our appreciation to those brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day, here and abroad, to protect us from whatever threats we may face. Sept. 11, 2001, was a terrible day for our nation and we will never forget it, but it also is a time to remember how resilient we are as a people. Our hope is that the Freedom Ride will remind us of this as we pay tribute to this great nation and to those who protect it."