Tri-Cities Flea Market is open normal hours this weekend

Tri-Cities Operations Manager Connie Castle contacted the Times-News to say the announcement earlier this week that Historic Blountville's once-a-year event, billed as a flea market and yard sale, had caused her business to be flooded with calls asking if Tri-Cities Flea Market had been canceled this weekend.

It has not. The two things are in no way connected.

"We're in Bluff City and our name is Tri-Cities Flea Market, but some people do call us 'the Blountville flea market,' " Castle said. "It has caused confusion. I had some of my vendors out of state calling and asking ... it had reached that far."

Sullivan County officials announced Wednesday that they believed the Tennessee Department of Transportation had forbidden the county from having its annual community sale, which would have closed a short section of two-laned State Route 126 through the Blountville Historic District.

TDOT officials later denied having told the county they could not close the road, but confirmed they had contacted the county with concerns about closing the road on the day 150,000 to 200,000 people are expected to attend "The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol" football game at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Castle said Tri-Cities Flea Market will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday.

Tri-Cities Flea Market is located at 4571 Highway 11E, Bluff City.

According to the market's website, it is open every weekend and offers over 1,000 vendor spaces - which draw an average of 30,000 shoppers. All indoor and outdoor buildings are handicapp accessible with paved walkways.

For more information about Tri-Cities Flea Market, including how to set up as a vendor:

call (423) 538 - 3532; visit www.tri-cities.com; or find them on Facebook.