Pep rally for Battle at Bristol offers fans chance to show off colors prior to gameday

UT & VT flags also will also line State Street in the downtown district.

Portions of State Street will be closed through Friday afternoon to accommodate the influx of visitors and locals, and to allow the more than 75 merchants, breweries and restaurants to expand their stores out onto the sidewalk for fuel up before the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Quaker Steak and Lube has been designated as the home base for the Hokies, while 620 State will serve as the home base for the Vols, as chosen by each university’s alumni association as the designated meet up spot through Saturday.

Friday's lineup of events includes:

• 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Fans will get a chance to meet a number of former players from both Tennessee and Virginia Tech, several of whom have played in the NFL. The players will be on hand to sign autographs and visit the Sports Desk, which will be set up on the Food City main stage. Former Tennessee and Virginia Tech players, have been invited to participate in meeting fans for pics and autographs on State Street from noon until 2 p.m.

• 2 p.m. The Food City Sports Desk on the Main Stage at 2 p.m. will be hosted by ESPN’s Dr. Jerry Punch (tentative), former Virginia Tech Head Coach Frank Beamer, former Tennessee QB Heath Shuler, Jon Laaser – The Voice of The Hokies, Bristol Motor Speedway GM Jerry Caldwell, Food City President Steve Smith, and others.

• 3 p.m., the Spirit Squads and Mascots of both Tennessee and Virginia Tech will help pump up the crowd along State Street in a true pep rally fashion.