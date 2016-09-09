Logans Chapel UMC's 'Lord's Acre Sale' is Saturday

But a couple of months ago the church found out it had lost its longtime venue: the annual fall bazaar at the Fort Henry Mall/Kingsport Town Center. So instead they will have the sale this Saturday at the church.

"We're going to start at 7:30 a.m.," said Rosie Chatman, a member of the church. "We've got a big country breakfast that will be available until we run out. We'll have canned goods and baked goods, lots of yummy candy and cakes and pies. We'll also have houseplants and some crafts."

The Logans Chapel "Lord's Acre Sale" is scheduled to last until noon Saturday.

Money raised by the sale will go toward paying for the church's new ministry center.

"The funds that we make will help pay for that," Chatman said. "We love our facility."

Cakes have, in the past, been one of the most popular items at the annual sale, previously held as a part of an annual fall bazaar hosted by the Fort Henry Mall/Kingsport Town Center, Chatman said.

"We'll have pound cakes and angel food cakes and Italian cream cakes," Chatman said. "We'll have a variety of cakes."

But this year the mall has new ownership and Logans Chapel and other churches were notified the annual fall bazaar would no longer take place.

"We had participated at the mall for 37 years," Chatman said. "Last year (2015) was our 37th year there. It's one of our two main fundraisers. We were quite shocked when word came the mall was not going to host the bazaar this year. It almost made us panic. It's not only us who have been affected, it's a lot of churches and non-profit organizations that participated."

The Times-News sought comment from the mall's new owner on why they canceled the bazaar.

Coles Doyle , marketing director for Hull Property Group — which purchased the mall a couple of months ago — provided the following response:

"Our first priority as new owners is to stabilize the operations of the Mall to create a successful shopping venue for the City of Kingsport," Doyle said. "The holiday season is a crucial time to our tenants and we want to do what we can to ensure their success so we can keep those tenants and attract new tenants to the property. It would be counterproductive to allow outside organizations to sell their goods and services during this time as we as owners need to give our full support for the goods and services sold by our tenants who pay rent to be part of the enclosed mall space. We hope to find other ways to work with these community organizations that can be mutually beneficial partnerships and contribute to the shopping environment we hope to create here at Kingsport."

Logans Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 209 Logan Chapel Road, off Fordtown Road.