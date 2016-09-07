This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

SULPHUR SPRINGS STRING DIPPERS

Welcome the Sulphur Springs String Dippers back to Sleepy Owl! The Sulphur Springs String Dippers play Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music! Get some delicious brews and listen to some great music!

151 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

DOWNTOWN KINGSPORT PATIO PARTY

Join Macado’s in shutting down the street for their Battle at Bristol event! Rock out to live music from the Catfish Frye Band. Following the patio party, Macado’s will host their weekly karaoke party that you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

210 Broad Street - 7 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

VOICE OF TRUTH

A storm is brewing and the alarms are coming across the band waves! From the mouth of a teenage boy comes this message: “Warning: A storm is coming! Is anyone listening?” An original production returns to the LampLight Theatre stage in September to speak to hearts!

140 Broad Street -7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

A PONY NAMED OLGA W/ TRIXIE TRAINWRECK

Enjoy a great night of live music and delicious brews at Sleepy Owl! Trixie Trainwreck plays a classic set up of acoustic guitar, bass drum, hihat and kazoo, stomping out a mix of songs with a raw and smoky vocal style, and A Pony named Olga is a “country-punk & polka-billy” band from Berlin that you won’t want to miss!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado’s for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they’re setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m.