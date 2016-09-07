8th annual Blountville Flea Market canceled

The 8th annual Historic Blountville Flea Market is canceled, its demise made official just before 5 p.m. Wednesday — less than 72 hours from its long-scheduled and well-advertised start time.

Vendors will receive full refunds from the county for the fees paid to reserve spots.

The event draws thousands of bargain and antique or treasure hunters each year to tents and tables set up by scores of vendors. And for the past seven years, it has taken place in the middle of The Great Stage Road, as State Route 126 is known as it passes through the few blocks that make up the heart of the Blountville Historic District.

That, of course, meant those few blocks were closed to vehicle traffic from early morning to late afternoon the day of the event: the Saturday after Labor Day.

Unfortunately, this year that Saturday is Sept. 10, the date for the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

And the Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the event to draw perhaps record-breaking traffic to the region, TDOT Region One Spokesman Mark Nagi told the Times-News.

Nagi said TDOT had contacted local officials after TDOT itself was contacted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol last week about Sullivan County’s plans to close the section of roadway for the flea market.

And TDOT did in fact announce it will halt all of its construction projects in Northeast Tennessee over the weekend to prevent any lane closures (due to construction) to help alleviate potential traffic problems due to the game, Nagi said.

TDOT’s halting of construction projects during periods of expected high traffic, holiday weekends for example, are not uncommon.

County officials said their perception was TDOT did not want any state roadways closed, including State Route 126/The Great Stage Road in the Blountville Historic District.

County officials told the Times-News they were not notified there might be a problem with closing the road for the flea market until late last week, and they had worked since to try to resolve the issue.

First, they said, they appealed to TDOT — pointing out multiple other community events throughout the region that similarly close roads temporarily.

When that failed, it looked briefly like the event found a new home at Blountville Middle School.

Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism Director Shelia Steele Hunt issued a press release midday Wednesday saying the flea market was being relocated to the school.

That announcement made it quickly onto some media outlet websites and social media pages.

The Times-News contacted Hunt before posting that information and she immediately said not to because it looked like that option had fallen through.

Nagi, after several email exchanges with the Times-News Wednesday afternoon, called the newspaper shortly after 5 p.m. to confirm the Times-News had received his most recent email.

That email cited state law giving local governments jurisdiction over closure of state roads.

“We really have no dog in the fight,” Nagi said over the decision to not close the section of State Route 126 and to cancel the flea market. “It’s really, I guess it would be Blountville, it’s really up to them what they’re going to do. I don’t know who talked to their folks from us. But we’re just telling them ‘Hey, make sure you guys realize you’ve got 100,000 to 150,000 people who are going to be around the area.’ We did not tell them ‘No, you can’t do this.’ We’re not an enforcement agency. We don’t permit these things. We don’t give permission on these things. We really don’t do anything with something like this.”

The email Nagi called to make sure was received read: "Closures within local municipalities are left up to them. In other words, local governments close state highways within their jurisdiction for festivals, parades, etc. Often, TDOT is not even aware of events taking place. We only knew about this because we were contacted by THP."

In an earlier email, Nagi had said state law “does not give (TDOT) the authority to permit a closure of a state route for any event. It isn't a case of allowing or not allowing. TDOT can’t give permission for something like this, nor do we permit things like this.There is no statute that gives TDOT the authority to allow the closure of a state route for this purpose.”

At about 4:30 on Wednesday, Hunt told the Times-News the event had been canceled and moments later her office issued the following:

"The 8th annual Historic Blountville Flea Market and Yard Sale slated for Sept. 10, 2016, has been canceled. All registered vendors will receive full refunds. The event location in the Historic District on Highway 126 is no longer available due to a recent decision by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for zero lane closures between Knoxville and Bristol. Event organizers explored alternate locations for the annual event without success. For further information, please contact the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660."

When Nagi called the Times-News shortly after 5 p.m. and said TDOT didn’t really have a dog in the fight, he was asked about the county’s reference to TDOT’s decision for zero lane closures between Knoxville and Bristol this weekend and that decision being cited as the reason the flea market could not be held as scheduled on State Route 126.

“I haven’t seen that press release, so I can’t comment specifically on what they’re saying,” Nagi said. “I can just tell you ... this week, I know we have no construction-related lane closures up there between the 9th through the 12th. But this has nothing to do with that, that’s a construction deal. Decisions as to whether they are going to close the roadway or not, that’s a decision that the local municipality makes. But we got a heads up from the THP, so we then contacted local governments to say ‘Hey make sure you guys have got 150,000 people that are going to be in the area, some of them are going to use that roadway.’ But it’s not that we said ‘No, you can’t do it,’ because we don’t have the authority to do anything like that. I don’t want it coming across ‘TDOT said no you can’t do this,’ because there is nothing for us to say.”