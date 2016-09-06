Calling all nature lovers: It's time for the Fall Naturalist Rally

The Friends of Roan Mountain will welcome autumn to the highlands, Sept. 9-11, with its annual Fall Naturalists Rally featuring a full slate of field trips, educational demonstrations, evening programs and more.

"Top naturalists volunteer their time and energy to make the event both enjoyable and educational for people of all ages," said event director Gary Barrigar.

Again, this year is no exception.

Featured speakers in the evening programs are Larry McDaniel, a Steele Creek Park naturalist and long-time participant, and Dr. Steven Hopp, a naturalist and professor at Emory & Henry College. In addition, more than a dozen other speakers and trip leaders will donate their time to help introduce participants to the natural world and all that Roan Mountain has to offer.

Registration for the event, including both evening programs and all hikes, is $5 per person. The event is free to children and members of the Friends of Roan Mountain organization.

Evening and lunch programs take place in Roan Mountain State Park’s Conference Center. Field trips, which leave from a nearby field, are offered at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and include a wide range of choices covering everything from birds, snakes and spiders to nature photography, useful plants and the geology of Roan Mountain. An early bird trip is also offered at 7 a.m., Saturday.

In the Friday evening program, McDaniel will present "Moths of Roan Mountain and Northeast Tennessee" at 7:30 p.m., followed by a moth party at 9 p.m. McDaniel grew up in College Park, Md., where he spent a great deal of time exploring in the woods. It was there he developed a lifelong love for nature. He moved to Bristol in 1993 and started attending the Roan Mountain Naturalists Rallies within weeks of having moved to the area. Like many birders, during the 90s, he branched out and began studying butterflies, dragonflies and damselflies, reptiles and amphibians and wildflowers. He began leading bird hikes for the Roan rallies and became a board member of the Friends of Roan Mountain.

Lunchtime workshops on Saturday will include fossil casting with Mick Whitelaw and the ETSU Geosciences Club as well as flint knapping demonstrations by Bob Estep. Naturalist Marty Silver will present a lunchtime program on Nature Images at noon in the conference center.

During the Saturday evening program, Hopp will present "Beyond Birding: A Look at the Life History of Local Songbirds" at 7:30 p.m. Hopp is broadly trained in the life sciences, and received his Ph.D. in animal behavior from Indiana University. He currently teaches courses in wildlife management and sustainable agriculture in the environmental studies program at Emory & Henry. Following Hopp's presentation, there will be two night programs - a moth party with McDaniel and a spider hike with T.J. Jones - to choose from at 9 p.m.

Sunday's schedule includes field trips at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. In the morning session, participants can choose between Birds, led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, and Rare Plants of the Roan Highlands, led by Gary Kaufman. In the afternoon session, participants can opt for Butterflies and Other Insects, led by Don Holt, or Birds of Prey, led by J.R. Tinch.

Meals for both evening programs and a Saturday bag lunch are available by pre-paid reservation only. The reservation deadline for meals is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Both the Friday and Saturday evening meals are $9.50 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The Saturday bag lunch is $6 per person. For more information, contact Gary Barrigar at gbarrigar@friendsofroanmtn.org or call 423-543-7576.