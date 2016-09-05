Sugar House bakery closes in downtown Kingsport

The owner, Leisa Grasso, recently sat down with the Times-News to explain the reasons behind the closure, which came as a surprise to many of her friends and loyal customers.

Grasso is a visual artist by trade and for 24 years traveled all over the world doing art. Born in New York and growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Grasso has lived in the Tri-Cities region since 2004.

“We traveled and when my son was 3 years old, (my husband and I) said we wanted a foundation,” Grasso said. “We used to come to the Smoky Mountains and thought it would be nice to live here, without all the city life, so we bought a house in Rogersville.”

In 2011, Grasso and her husband started the Daily Bread restaurant in the Carters Valley community, but following a divorce, she chose to close the business about two years ago. From there, Grasso decided to open a bakery in downtown Kingsport, with pastry, bread and snack recipes from around the world.

“I’d bake anything and everything — gluten free, sugar free and even dog treats. Everything was fresh and limited,” Grasso said.

The Sugar House was originally located at Commerce and Market, near Fermented and For the Love of Suds, and Grasso said the three “artsy” businesses worked well together. However, an unrepaired leak in the dry storage area forced Grasso to relocate within a five-day time frame last November.

“I couldn’t stay. I had food and I couldn’t let it be stored in a room with a water leak,” Grasso explained. “I found a place on Broad, took the money for a quick move and did it in five days. I had to do everything like a brand new business. I was back to square one.”

Christmas came and went, and the Sugar House lost some customers simply because of the move. Grasso said she gained some back and things were looking up. But then earlier this year, the building was sold and issues started coming up, such as an increase in rent and disagreements over the type of products sold.

Last month, Grasso fell behind on the rent, and the space was ultimately rented to another business. Today, she’s looking for a job, and though the future looks challenging, Grasso talks about how the Carters Valley community came together to help her when she closed the Daily Bread.

“The love I have there, I can’t even explain,” she said.