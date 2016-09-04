'Don't wait. Communicate' is message of National Emergency Preparedness Month

If you have a cell phone, you likely received an alert on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In crowded public areas, it was noticeable that what seemed to be a majority of people were searching for their phones, which seemed to be emitting an unusual siren-ish “ring.”

That was an example of the type of warning that will be issued in the case of an actual emergency. This notification, however, announced that September is National Emergency Preparedness Month.

The theme is, “Don’t Wait. Communicate. Make your Emergency Plan Today.” This year's events focus on youth, older adults, and those who are challenged with access and functional needs, according to a press release issued by the Kingsport Fire Department to promote the month-long public awareness campaign.

Glenda Bobalik, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennesssee, said preparedness is something the agency tries to keep in the public eye year-round, but this joint, national effort aims to get people, basically, to do three things.

“First, to get informed about what the emergency or disasters are that can happen in your neighborhood and your community,” Bobalik said Friday afternoon. “And second, then to make a plan so that when something happens ... plan how your family is going to get back together. Make a plan on what you are going to do. The third thing is to build a preparedness kit with the items you really need. We all need food and water. A lot of us are on prescription medications, and we need to make sure we have enough of that for three days. Just the steps we need to take and things we need to have so that we can make it through that emergency because the emergency responders cannot get to us all at exactly the same time.”

It’s a matter of just being aware of what can happen, Bobalik said.

“And this year, one part we’re really wanting to focus on is having that plan of how they are going to get out of their house if it is on fire,” Bobalik said. “Have a meeting spot outside so everyone will know if everyone had made it out. Try to figure two ways out of every room.”

For larger community disasters, it is suggested that your family have a designated contact out of the immediate area who can coordinate messages in case you can’t communicate directly with each other — and pick a place where your family will meet if you can’t meet at home.

Being prepared doesn’t help only when disaster strikes; it can also ease your recovery afterward, Bobalik said.

“We have found, along with all of our partners, that the people that have taken steps to be prepared ahead of time are the ones who recover more quickly,” Bobalik said. “They’re the ones who quickly get back to work, back to school. They just come through the whole process more easily. So we would just like everyone in our community to take some time, take some preparedness steps and be ready. Make sure you have a flashlight, a battery-operated radio, and the items you would need to be safe for a few days. It makes a tremendous difference in how fast we can recover. It just takes us all sitting down and thinking about it.”

The KFD’s release included the following tips:

• Follow the National Fire Protection Assocation, FEMA, NOAA, the American Red Cross and other national partners each week to learn more about what to do. Every week focuses on a different activity to help you prepare. Start by checking out www.ready.gov/september for resources to share and get the word out about National Preparedness Month. Follow the NFPA’s Fire Break and Safety Source blogs this month for all the latest and greatest ideas for emergency preparedness.

• From September 4-10, the theme is “Preparing Family and Friends.” You can create a family emergency communication plan, learn more about financial preparedness, and use NFPA’s Get Ready Kit.

• Honor the memory of 9/11 during the next week by getting involved in your community and planning with neighbors. The NFPA’s Firewise program and wildfire preparedness web pages can help you find great community-level activities.

• Individual preparedness is where it all begins.

• During the week of September 18-24, look for some great new tips and tools for youth, and make sure you are personally prepared. You can use FEMA’s mobile app to get alerts, tips and more.

• The final week of September leads to America’s PrepareAthon on September 30. It’s a call to action at the end of the month, the goal of which is to leave members of the public more ready to face whatever lies ahead.