Hawkins County Memorial Hospital opens ICU

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital recently opened an intensive care unit, giving patients access to this additional service close to home. The two-bed unit located adjacent to the medical-surgical unit further expands on the breadth of care available in this award-winning hospital.

“We have prided ourselves for more than 50 years on delivering the highest quality care to the community,” said Rebecca Beck, the hospital’s president. “Opening the intensive care unit has enabled us to serve our patients even more effectively by giving them an extra measure of care when they need it.”

Wellmont and Hawkins County Memorial executives celebrated the ICU unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday that drew the support of community leaders.

The hospital opened the ICU in July. Ashley Lyons, the clinical leader who oversees the unit, said it has already delivered care to several patients. Among the conditions for which the unit is perfectly suited are patients who are on a ventilator, those who are critically ill with the symptoms of sepsis or others who might be suffering from cardiac arrythmia.

“This new service at Hawkins County Memorial demonstrates our commitment to meet the needs of patients there with the convenience they deserve,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “Our hospital has proven repeatedly that it can provide an optimal patient experience, and the addition of intensive care will further strengthen the quality of care that is abundant throughout the hospital.”

The addition of the ICU bolsters the services already available at Hawkins County Memorial, such as surgery, inpatient care and an intermediate medical unit. The hospital’s emergency department is available to the community 24/7, and the facility also provides multiple state-of-the-art outpatient services, including CT scanning, nuclear medicine and digital mammography. In addition, Hawkins County Memorial runs an inpatient and outpatient physical therapy program.

Hawkins County Memorial has recently been selected among the best in the country by a host of respected third parties. The community hospital, which has 50 beds, earned four out of a maximum five stars in the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating system of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Earlier this year, Truven Health Analytics named Hawkins County Memorial as one of the top 100 hospitals in the country, listing it among 20 small community hospitals in the organization’s 2016 rankings. The company also picked Hawkins County Memorial as one of the 17 winners of the Everest Award, which honors hospitals among the 100 that have attained the highest current performance and fastest long-term improvement over five years.

Plus, Hawkins County Memorial was named to iVantage Health Analytics’ list of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in 2016. The National Rural Health Association used that data to pick Hawkins County Memorial as one of its Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals for 2016.

CareChex®, a division of Comparion® Medical Analytics, has also chosen Hawkins County Memorial among the top 100 in the country in patient satisfaction in overall hospital care, overall medical care and overall surgical care for the last four years.

“We’re proud of the great work achieved every day by our physicians, nurses and other medical professionals and support staff,” Beck said. “Together, they have created an environment of care that has ensured our hospital’s place among the elite in the nation. This has provided the framework that has enabled Hawkins County Memorial — and the confidence of the people we are privileged to serve — to continue to grow.”