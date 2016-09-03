School Buck$ Program back for 2016-2017

“We’re committed to giving back to the communities we operate in and we take the education of our youth very seriously,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our Food City School Bucks Program is an easy, cost-effective way for area schools to gain the dollars needed to purchase vital educational equipment and tools.”

The 2016-2017 Food City School Bucks program started Aug. 31, and will continue through April 25, 2017. Area students at participating schools are supplied with a bar-coded school ID to provide to their friends and family members. When scanned along with a Food City ValuCard during the initial check-out process, the barcode alerts the system of the corresponding school to credit with the purchases from that point forward, making points collection quick and easy.

For every $10 in Food City Exclusive Brand purchases, the designated school receives 1 point towards their School Buck rewards. Participating brands include: Food City, Food Club, Full Circle, Harvest Club, Paws, ValuTime, Top Care, Rosario’s, Bistro Deli Classics, Academix, Domestix, Electrix, Easy Clix, Simply Done, @ Ease, World Classics products, Wide Awake Coffee, b-leve, Flocks Finest, Charking, Tippy Toes, Buckley Farms, Sweet P’s, Nostimo, Misty Mountain Water, Over the Top, as well as Kay’s Ice Cream, Terry’s Snacks, Lay Meats, Moore’s, Kern’s Bread & Cakes and Chuck Wagon Dog Food.

Food City has pledged a total of $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year. The amount awarded to each school is determined by the percentage of total purchases made by the customers linked to that school. Schools can monitor their progress through quarterly updates on the Food City website.

“Food City has always been an industry leader in supporting the education of our youth and we’re very excited about the return of our Food City School Bucks Program,” said Smith.

Food City has awarded over $17,200,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to over 1,000 participating area schools.

For more information about this program or how to participate, contact your local school or visit the Food City website. You can also contact Food City School Bucks Coordinator Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.