KATS seeking feedback from passengers

Beginning this Thursday, the Kingsport Area Transit Service will be hosting its ‘Surveys in September’ promotion, offering passengers several chances to win free monthly passes or ticket books on the bus or Dial-A-Ride van system.

For a shot at winning, passengers need only share their thoughts and insight into current successes or improvement areas within KATS.

Bus passengers will be able to participate by obtaining surveys from the KATS station (109 Clay St.). Surveys will be given out the first two weeks in September and collected until Sept. 26.

Participants who turn in a completed survey will receive two free bus tickets and their name will go into a drawing to win a free October bus pass. KATS will give away a total of 10 bus passes for October.

Dial-A-Ride van passengers may also participate by obtaining their surveys at the transit station or directly from their driver. Surveys will be given out and collected the entire month of September for Dial-A-Ride patrons.

Passengers who return a completed survey will receive four free Dial-A-Ride tickets and their name will go into a drawing to win a free Dial-A-Ride ticket book. KATS will give away a total of 10 Dial-A-Ride ticket books.

“The idea behind the ‘Surveys in September’ promotion is to obtain valuable information from our passengers so that we may gain insight on improvement opportunities, the quality of our services and identifying our areas of success,” a KATS spokesperson said.

KATS officials say by offering a small incentive, people will be more willing to provide information about the service.

Surveys will also be available at City Hall, the Kingsport Public Library and online at www.kingsporttransit.org.

In a continued effort to highlight the many benefits of public transportation, KATS has been offering a series of monthly specials in 2016.

KATS began in 1995 to serve the citizens of Kingsport. Today, the service has retooled bus routes to provide better and more efficient service to new and growing areas of Kingsport. KATS operates six vehicles on fixed route service Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. along with four vehicles for Dial-A-Ride passengers during the same service hours.

For more information about KATS and its promotions visit www.kingsporttransit.org.