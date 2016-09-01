Surgoinsville Elementary principal among nine finalists for state Principal of the Year

The finalists were announced Thursday by Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen.

McQueen said the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division, West, Middle and East.

“Leadership matters,” McQueen said. “As I’ve traveled around the state, I have seen the significant impact a strong school leader has on teachers’ successes and students’ progress. Principals set the tone and expectations that drive student learning in their buildings, and I commend these finalists for the ways in which they have set a high bar for the profession.”

The winner will be announced at the LEAD (Tennessee Educational Leadership Conference) in Nashville on Oct. 25.

Being nominated as a finalist recognizes a principal’s “meritorious service in education and outstanding leadership that leads to overall improvements”.

Trent has been employed by the Hawkins County School System for 31 years and has been a principal at Surgoinsville Elementary for nine years.

Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes said Thursday that throughout her career Trent has been an advocate for students.

Starnes noted that under her leadership, Surgoinsville Elementary has made tremendous gains in student achievement — scoring all A’s in both achievement and student growth on the Tennessee Department of Education’s 2014-15 report card.

“Mrs. Trent is well-deserving of this recognition,” Starnes said. “Under her leadership at Surgoinsville Elementary, the school has had excellent results. Her focus on continuous improvement has enabled the students and staff to grow exponentially. She is very well respected in the community and among her peers.”

Starnes added, “Additionally, she serves as a mentor for new administrators within our district. Regardless of the outcome, we feel that Mrs. Trent is already the Principal of the Year.”

Trent was nominated by the Principal’s Council Steering Committee.

Nominees must have a minimum of three years’ experience as a principal and a minimum of five years’ experience in Tennessee public schools.

Additionally, those nominated for this award must have shown exceptional gains in student learning.

The other nominees are:

• Docia Generette-Walker from Middle College High School in Shelby County Schools.

• Lillie Treadway from Ripley Primary School in the Lauderdale County School System.

• Charlotte Shivley from East Elementary School in Humboldt City Schools.

• Robin Newell from Mitchell-Neilson Schools in Murfreesboro City Schools.

• Tina Weatherford from Joseph Brown Elementary School in Maury County Public Schools.

• Grant Swallows from White County High School in White County Schools.

• Glen Puryear from Rogers Creek Elementary School in the McMinn County School System.

• Beth Roeder from Andersonville Elementary School in Anderson County Schools.