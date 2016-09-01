P.E.O. Sisterhood: Women helping women reach for the stars

Kingsport’s Chapter V is hosting its annual Bridge Luncheon fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Mama’s House in Kingsport. Light refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., with card games lasting from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 each and include a buffet lunch. There will be door prizes and game prizes, as well as a jewelry sale by La Tee Da.

Eileen Garner, president of Chapter V of Kingsport, said the goal of the fundraiser is to support the international organization’s ability to support women to pursue higher education. However, she would also like to see more of an awareness of the organization within the community and hopefully encourage women to become members.

“As a retired teacher, I feel that education is extremely important,” said Garner. “This is a wonderful group of women devoted to furthering the education of women. It’s a worthwhile cause. We want people to come play bridge to support young women getting an education. We want people to know about us, to be inspired to join us, or to apply for financial help.”

P.E.O. Sisterhood has four different scholarships and even a loan option for women to choose from in order to further their postsecondary education. This year, the Kingsport Chapter V has two women that they are nominating and sponsoring from their local chapter.

Star scholarship is for high school seniors who are enrolled in college upon their graduation.

“We’re nominating a young woman who’s a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School for the Star scholarship,” said Garner. “We recently interviewed her, then wrote a recommendation letter to send to the international organization. We’ll find out in April 2017 if she’ll receive the one-time award of $2,500 that fall.”

Scholar award is a merit-based scholarship for a woman working on her Ph.D. Kingsport Chapter V has a nomination of a local woman in school for her doctorate degree for that award.

International Peace Scholarship is a need-based scholarship for international students studying in the U.S. with the promise that they’ll go back home and use that education in their country. The final scholarship is the need-based Program for Continuing Education. Plus, they offer an Educational Loan Fund, which provides a low-interest revolving loan for women needing financial assistance. P.E.O. Sisterhood also has its own all-girls, four-year college in Nevada, Mo., called Cottey College, an independent liberal arts and science college since 1927.

To apply for the scholarships, women can go online to find out more information about the organization, but must be recommended by the chapter in order to be considered.

“Last year, the international organization gave the one-time $2,500 Star Scholarship to 400 of the applicants,” said Garner. “One of those 400 winners was a young woman from our chapter who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School last year.”

To purchase tickets for the Bridge Luncheon fundraiser, call Frances at 423-247-2783. To find out more information about scholarship and loan opportunities, or how to become a member of the organization, call Garner at 276-608-8080 or visit http://www.peointernational.org/.