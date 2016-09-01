Lee, Norton holding walks to show support for recovering addicts

The Recovery in Action Walks — being put on by the Planning District One Community Services Board, Frontier Health and the Recovery Community — will take place in Norton and Pennington Gap later this month. September is National Recovery Month.

The events are designed to support recovery and to make an impact in the community. They are for anyone in recovery, anyone supporting recovery or for family and friends who have been impacted by addiction.

The second annual Lee County Recovery in Action Walk and Candlelight Vigil will be held in Pennington Gap on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Leeman Field Park. The candlelight vigil and memorial will provide a time for friends and family to remember those they have lost due to addiction, a press release stated. Refreshments will be served after the walk.

The seventh annual Norton Recovery in Action Walk will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. It will start and end at the Norton United Methodist Church. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the walk.

Recovery Month is intended to help people recognize the signs and symptoms of addiction and to help connect and encourage people to seek treatment. Recovering addicts tend to experience better relationships, better well-being both physically and mentally and to deal with problems in a healthy manner, the release stated.

For more information about the Lee County walk, contact Shawn Allen at (276) 346-3590. For more information about the Norton Walk, contact Karrie Potter at (276) 523-8300.