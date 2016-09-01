Disney grant helps Second Harvest give out more produce

The grant was awarded in March and provided funds to Second Harvest to handle produce more efficiently and provide more nutritional food to those in need. The food bank has distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of produce so far this year, a 28 percent increase from 2015.

“We determined that part of our long-term strategic plan was that we could really expand the amount of food and the nutrition quality of food we distribute if we focused more on produce,” said Kathy Smith, community relations director for Second Harvest. “That led us to apply for the Walt Disney/Feeding America grant, so that gave us the funds for equipment we needed to handle more produce.”

Some of that equipment included refrigeration equipment, electric pallet jacks and a new lift gate for a truck. Second Harvest also has an entire cooler section dedicated to produce. The produce is donated from large farms, small farms, retailers and home gardeners.

Members in the community are already seeing a positive impact from being able to pick up fresh produce at their local food panty.

“We literally would only be eating ramen noodles without the pantry,” said Tonya. “Everyone is in a better mood and I don’t feel so guilty now that I have something to cook for my family. My kids smile when they smell me cooking actual meals with fresh vegetables. My house smells like a home again.”

Second Harvest also works with the various agencies it serves. If a food agency is unable to store produce, Second Harvest will deliver a quantity of produce to the agency on the day of their distribution.

Produce is also delivered to 45 different sites each month and has resulted in an increase of more than 350,000 pounds of produce distributed since receiving the grant.

“It’s been a concentrated effort to try and distribute more produce,” Smith said.