Faith in Action: Raceway Ministries takes its message to the track

Raceway Ministries in Bristol started in 1992 with a single tent in one campground. Today, 23 years later, its scope of reach is throughout the concourse, campgrounds and even hospitals with the purpose of spreading the message of Christ’s love to race fans.

One of its ministries is offering transportation using 18 golf carts to assist those who are either handicapped or need help walking the hilly terrain around the race track.

At differing times throughout the week on 14 of the campgrounds near the track, campers can find Christian literature, light refreshments, live music and prayer request opportunities with volunteers and chaplains. On the morning of the cup race, each tent holds an interdenominational worship service lead by worship leaders, musicians and speakers from local churches.

David Wilson, Executive Director of Bristol Raceway Ministries, described the ministry at the race track as a volunteer-based service organization taking care of the spiritual needs of willing race fans.

“We have a prayer box at each one of our tents on the campgrounds,” Wilson. “When someone puts a prayer in the box, we see them and our goal is first and foremost to see if we can pray with them at that point. Then, our ultimate goal is for them to come to know Christ as their savior and to share the gospel. We have set goals for each campground to see five people come to know Christ as their savior. Sometimes we have less, sometimes we have more than that. Our ultimate goal is to make sure people know that God is real, that He loves them, and that He wants to be their savior.”

In the event of a fan needing to go to the hospital via ambulance, Raceway Ministries volunteers to transport the injured person’s family and friends to the hospital using passenger vans. Then, the volunteers offer prayers and spiritual counseling at the hospital for both the injured and the loved ones involved.

Wilson said the ministry currently reaches upwards of 10,000 people the week of races. His goal is to grow the ministry, not for the sake of numbers or glory, but in order to expand their current reach.

“We want to grow the ministry so that people who are unchurched and don’t know the Lord can come to know him, and so we can have a bigger impact for the Lord in different places throughout the area of the race track,” said Wilson. “Our ultimate goal is to have a tent in every one of the campgrounds.”

Wilson describes his work as a calling from the Lord.

“My passion and my heart is to share with people what God did for them through Christ when He sent Him to die on the cross,” said Wilson. “The message of salvation is not just for a few, it’s for everybody. The Bible tells us we’re to go into the world and preach the gospel to every creature. Twice a year, we have every state and around 27 foreign countries represented here at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

Associate director of Raceway Ministries and chaplain Butch Rhodes comes from Sulphur Springs Baptist Church to share with people the love of Christ.

“You don’t get an opportunity like this everyday” said Rhodes. “When you can drive 20 miles and be on a mission field like this, it’s an opportunity too hard to pass up. We help people when they come to the race and have problems. We help them out in their time of need.”

For more information about how to volunteer or go through the chaplain training program with Raceway Ministries in Bristol, visit www.bristolracewayministries.org or call Wilson at 423-646-3243.