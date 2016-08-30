Folks You Should Know: Orvel Bond has a heart for service

Bond, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, has devoted much of his life to helping others. From 21 years in the military to various community service efforts in his retirement, Bond has a heart for his service.

He also has a deep-rooted love for the Tri-Cities area; aside from the time abroad while serving in the Army, Bond has lived in the Kingsport area all his life.

Bond was employed at Holston Defense for 27 years. Now, Bond stays busy with gardening, cooking, a newspaper route, church activities and manning the family duties that arise from having six children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

On Aug. 14, Bond’s service to his country was commemorated with a Quilt of Valor dedication ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the Bond family’s private cemetery in Kingsport. It’s a quiet, 100-year-old spot that Orvel Bond himself upkeeps in his spare time. Janice Bowditch, Bond’s niece, remarked that her uncle does an excellent job of maintaining the cemetery and that the grounds often serve as a location for family events.

Family and friends were in attendance at the Quilt of Valor ceremony. Love for the Bond family patriarch was evident as more and more people began to arrive at the cemetery. Cries of “Uncle Orvel!” rang out as friends and relatives hugged and congratulated Bond.

“It’s an honor,” Bond said of his recognition. “It’s a great honor.”

Bond was quiet as he surveyed the scene with a placid eye, but his happiness was evident as he humbly accepted the quilt from Susan Lane, Northeast Tennessee Coordinator for Quilts of Valor.

“We understand that freedom isn’t free; it comes with the sacrifice of people like Mr. Bond,” Lane said in her dedication speech.

Also in attendance was the Rev. Kenneth Calvert, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, of which Bond has been a longtime member. Calvert commented on the dedication of Bond and his family to the church.

“The Bond family is a cornerstone of Shiloh Baptist Church,” said Calvert. “Mr. Bond has been a very faithful member and we’re proud of him.”

“I am a better person just standing next to PawPaw,” said Darius Davis of his grandfather.

When asked what advice he would offer to young people based on his 90 years of experience, Bond had one thing to say:

“Hard work, hard work, hard work,” Bond said with a smile.

Bond’s daughter, Cindy Spears, said that she was very happy her father was receiving the recognition he deserved for his service.

“This is just amazing,” Spears said. “He’s a great man and he deserves everything that comes his way. We’re proud that he’s head of our family.”