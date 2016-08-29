Ride Like Hale funds will help make wish come true for CHC clients

CHC Executive Director Randi Linkous said the funds will go toward improvements at the facility as well as programs for the developmentally challenged adults served by the center.

She added, however, that a small portion of the funds will also help pay to make a wish come true for several of CHC’s clients.

“Some of the individuals served here have asked to go to the ocean ever since I have been executive director,” Linkous said. “So, on Sept. 12, a group of staff and clients will be going to Myrtle Beach. We will use a small portion of the money raised to help cover expenses for this trip. Nearly all of the individuals going have never seen the ocean, never been to a beach, never taken a real vacation.”

The event was the CHS’s sixth annual Ride Like Hale.

It’s the main fundraiser each year for the Rogersville-based nonprofit organization, which has provided support for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults since 1971.

There were 61 riders who preregistered online, and 47 riders registered the morning of the ride. The riders staged at Hawkins Elementary School in Rogersville and took a scenic tour around central Hawkins County’s back roads.

“We had a great turnout and despite the rain, most everyone had a good time with no injuries or accidents,” Linkous said. “Fausto Crapiz finished the 62-mile ride first and did so in 2 hours and 30 minutes. He first came to this ride when he was 16 and had to have parental consent, and now he is the fastest cyclist in the state of Tennessee.”

Linkous added, “We had over 20 riders who finished the Metric Challenge — the 62-mile ride in 3 hours or less.”

After returning to the school, the riders were served hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, potato and pasta salad, chips, dessert, and due to the rain, towels.

The CHC has fundraisers throughout the year. The next fundraiser is Thursday, Sept. 1 when it will be selling a pulled pork BBQ luncheon.

For more information, call the center at (423) 272-3966.