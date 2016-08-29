Retired teachers set 50th anniversary meeting

There will be a social time which will start at 10:30 a.m. Many past SCRTA Presidents, past superintendants and directors of schools, past and present school board members or a member their families will be in attendance. Scrap books from past years will also be on display for viewing. State Legislators is to be in attendance and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will be making a presentation to the organization. Tennessee Retired Teachers Association Executive Director Donna Cotner will is to be in attendance.

The Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association was organized Sept. 1, 1966. when 45 teachers attended the organizational meeting. W.I. Spahr was elected SCRTA’s first President. The original purpose of SCRTA was to keep retirees interested in educational affairs of the county and state and in legislative matters dealing with retired teachers. That same purpose is still the purpose of SCRTA today.

The current membership of SCRTA is 302 members and all members are invited to make their required reservation for themselves and their guest to attend the Sept. 17 meeting and complimentary luncheon by calling Al Doty at (423) 323-3197 or emailing him at alddoty@yahoo.com by Wednesday, Sept. 7. Membership in the Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association is open to any teacher, administrator, or support staff who has retired from the Sullivan County School System. More information about SCRTA is welcomed and available through the same contact.