Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival set for Sept. 4

The 14th annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is set to begin at 5 p.m., Sept. 4, in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield. Named for Dr. Joseph C. “Papa Joe” Smiddy, a well-known educator, entertainer and old time musician, the festival is held annually on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and presented by the Cove Ridge Center Foundation.

Papa Joe will be the guest of honor at the event. The annual gathering seeks to promote the musical heritage of the area’s Appalachian mountain culture and honors the tireless work of “Papa Joe” to promote the music of the region.

Bill and the Belles will headline this year's event, which includes performances by New Circle Bluegrass, Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek, the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and the ETSU Old-Time Pride Band. Tom Taylor will emcee the festivities.

Now 96, Papa Joe captivates audiences everywhere he goes - be it in a small circle or on a large stage.

Known for his storytelling as well as his traditional claw-hammered banjo playing, the man for whom the festival is named epitomizes what it's all about: promoting, preserving and enjoying the music he loves so much. Whether encouraging children at the Mountain Music School at Mountain Empire Community College or playing to a large crowd, Papa Joe is quick to share his passion.

According to local musician Nina Ketron, it was Papa Joe who came up with the idea for Pickin' in the Park - now in its 16th year at Natural Tunnel. Ketron said he wanted to provide the opportunity for "young families and children to perform on stage in front of others."

"The festival will be kicked off by the New Circle Bluegrass Band, which was selected from this summer's Pickin' in the Park scheduled performers," Ketron added.

Proceeds from the festival go into the Cove Ridge Foundation's Papa Joe Smiddy Scholarship Fund.

With striking three-part harmonies and masterful instrumentation, headliner Bill and the Belles skillfully breathe new life into the sounds of early country music. The Johnson City-based musicians continue to further the traditions of the region with shows that celebrate the diversity country music once represented.

Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek have played together for more than four decades. Reflecting the broad musical tastes of Papa Joe, the band plays a variety of old-time music and original songs. The ETSU Bluegrass and Old Time Pride Bands feature students enrolled in East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and drinks are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed on Natural Tunnel State Park property. All tickets are general admission and may be purchased for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

The Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is an official event of Duffield Daze and is an affiliated site on the Crooked Road. To purchase tickets by phone, call 276-940-2674. Tickets are also available at Natural Tunnel State Park, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Addington Oil in Weber City.