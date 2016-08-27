Youth Advisory Board provides support to Appalachian Fair

Members of the youth board are between eighth-grade age and age 20. During the week of the fair, they assist with the operations of the fair. During the rest of the year, they offer a younger perspective to the planning of the event.

“Going to the fair is one thing, but being behind-the-scenes allows for growth in leadership and citizenship,” said Amber Ramsey, president of the youth board.

At 20 years old, Ramsey is nearing the end of her time on the board. She remarked that the youth board has provided her with valuable experience in organization, event planning and teamwork.

“Being on the youth board for five years has helped me grow as a leader,” Ramsey said. “You’re networking with other youth board and fair board members to develop events and activities that fair attendees will enjoy.”

Ramsey learned about the youth board when she was participating in 4-H while she was in the 10th grade. Ever since, she’s served the board in a variety of positions.

Ramsey said that the youth board meets two to three times a year. Youth board officers, who are appointed based on commitment, are also given the opportunity to attend regular fair board meetings.

“As far as planning goes, we help develop fair events, give suggestions about concert performers and things like that,” Ramsey said.

Youth board members can also be found around the grounds during the fair. From handing out coupons at the gate to running the lights for the Fairest of the Fair pageant to setting up exhibits in the 4-H Building, these young people experience a variety of roles in ensuring the fair’s success.

“With any event that happens at the fair, there’s usually at least one youth board member there,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said that the biggest event for youth board members is Kids’ Day, which is on Monday night every fair week.

“Each youth board member is required to come up with a kid’s game, and they man their game station for the entire night,” Ramsey said. “The goal of the event is to get kids to go around and visit different parts of the fair other than just the rides, like the Farm and Home Museum or the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Building; places in the fair where kids might otherwise not go. The kids have a little card that they get stamped at each game and once they fill their card, they get free ride tickets.”

Ramsey said that being a part of the youth board not only offers great leadership experience and community service involvement, but also has some extra benefits. Free fair tickets, concert passes and parking are all perks to being on the board.

Ramsey said that youth board applicants should have a passion for new ideas and igniting change.

“If you’re ambitious, and if you have a drive for change and personal growth, you should apply,” Ramsey said.

For more information about joining the Appalachian Fair Youth Advisory Board, call the fair office at 423-477-3211.