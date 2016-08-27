Hundreds turnout for full day of food, fun and fellowship at Tri-Cities Greek Fest

Food is a big draw, as elsewhere whenever you find a Greek festival. So is the traditional music and dancing.

But it’s really about community, and more specifically, hospitality.

“It’s one of the most common questions we get,” Mathewes said. “And it’s a great question. ‘Why do we put it on?’ Obviously, a lot of us in the church here are Greek, but not all of us — myself included. But for those of us who are, and even those of us who aren’t, we like to celebrate the Greek heritage, the Greek culture. The Greek food and all the dancing and the music and so on that we get to do here. But more than anything else we want to celebrate the Greek hospitality. Because we are Orthodox Christians here, and we want to show the love of God that we have in our hearts, and everything that we do here, we want to take the opportunity to show it to others and everyone in our community, everyone around. We’re inviting people into our spiritual home today, to let them get to know us and let us get to know them, and hopefully demystify the Greek Orthodox Church, too. But mostly just to have some fun and fellowship together.”

The day’s activities included live Greek music by George Karras and his band, authentic Greek dancing performed by the church’s dance troupe — including dances from the islands as well as the mainland — tours of the church and hourly door prizes. And then there was the food. And more food. And more food. And don’t forget the baked goods, already prepackaged for easy take-home if you found yourself too full of the food, food, and more food.

Another tradition that has become a big draw returned as well, the rummage sale, known to local Greeks as “Poseidon’s Treasure Cove.”

This year’s menu, which included platters or “a la carte” choices, varied from traditional gyros and souvlaki sandwiches outside under the tent, to Grecian chicken, moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita and tiropita, among others offerings inside.

The bakery offered more than twice as many pastries as last year, including baklava, kok (two round vanilla sponge cakes filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate ganache), ergolavos (an almond cookie with apricot filling), tsourekia (braided loaves of sweet bread), and new this year, outside under the tent, was loukoumades (little yeast-risen dough puffs deep-fried to a golden brown then drizzled with honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon).

There also was a children’s area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind the church.

A portion of the money raised will go back into the community in the form of local charities. Some of those charities include the Kingsport Times-News Rescue Fund, Bristol Motor Speedway Children’s Charities and Good Samaritan, among many others.