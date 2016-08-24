Second of Hawkins' four Civil War Trails monuments now up in Surgoinsville

The Surgoinsville monument is located at Riverfront Park. It mainly discusses the nearby Lyons Store and Post Office and the role that building played in the formation of Co. A of the 12th Tennessee Cavalry.

The Lyons Store is still standing, and although it isn’t open to the public, it can be seen by passing motorists on East Main Street just east of downtown.

Surgoinsville’s monument also discusses the Battle of Big Creek, which took place a few miles west of the town.

Tennessee’s Civil War Trail markers are part of a statewide tourism effort, with more than 400 scattered across all 95 Tennessee counties.

There’s already one monument up at the Clay-Kenner House in Rogersville.

Another will go up on West Bear Hollow Road near the Burem Road intersection where the Battle of Big Creek intersected with the historic Thomas Amis settlement.

The fourth marker will go up on Depot Street beside the Hawkins County Courthouse.

Tennessee Department of Tourism public relations director Cindy Dupree told the times-News Tuesday the two remaining monuments will be installed sometime in September.

She said the Civil War Trails project was intended to attract Civil War history buffs to every corner of the state by taking advantage of Tennessee’s immense Civil War history.

“We know that there has been an increase in visitation and an increased interest in Tennessee's historic travel during the five years of the Civil War Sesquicentennial,” Dupree said. “One exciting fact to note is that Tennessee is the only entire state in the U.S. to be designated by the U.S. Congress a Civil War National Heritage Area. What we believe is that the trail markers have become ‘bucket list items’ for Civil War enthusiasts, history buffs and even first-timers.”

Tennessee has printed 2.5 million Tennessee Civil War Trail map guides with 2.3 million already distributed to the public to date.

Tennessee’s map guide is the most requested and the most downloaded of the five states participating in the Civil War Trail program.

The other states in the program are West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

The Civil War Trails program has won awards from the National Trust for Historic Preservation for being a sustainable heritage tourism program.

To find out more about the Tennessee Civil War Trails program, visit Civilwartraveler.com and tncivilwar150.com and tnvacation.com.