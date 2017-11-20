Need a job? Try looking in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE — Construction of the $13.7 million Miyake Forging plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is on schedule to be completed in February or March, and the company is ready to begin hiring the first of its 60 new employees.

On Friday, representatives from the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board met with Miyake officials to plan the first phase of hiring.

IDB coordinator Rebecca Baker is helping facilitate the candidates for six positions including: quality assurance manager, production control & logistics specialist, industrial maintenance technician, forging production supervisors and forging production workers

Resumes can be sent to her at hcidbtn@gmail.com or to Barry Reeves at blreeves3@gmail.com.

In June, the Japanese company announced it would build a 45,000-square-foot plant that will require 60 employees to manufacture automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes.

The plant is located on the south end of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park on property adjacent to Ware Manufacturing.

IDB Chairman Larry Elkins told the board Thursday that he had spoken to the construction manager, who said the project is on schedule.

“They’re putting the skin on the building now,” Elkins said. “That project is moving forward. They’re looking at February or March finishing up the building, and before then they want to have some employees in place to possibly train.”

However, Miyake isn’t the only industrial employer in Hawkins County looking for help.

“There shouldn’t be anybody without a job,” Baker told the IDB Thursday. “We’ve got hiring at Homeland Vinyl, Techni-Glass, Cooper Standard. Miyake is going to be hiring. I saw in the paper where Short Mountain (Silica) is hiring, Barrette (Outdoor Living) is always hiring. You can pass a drug test and go to work.”

Cooper Standard

Located at Phipps Bend, automotive part manufacturer Cooper Standard announced in July it would invest $1 million and create about 100 jobs.

Baker told the Times-News Friday that Cooper Standard has already hired 50 people and wants to add 54 more before the new year. The company is taking applications with Kelly Services. Anyone interested in applying should call or text (636) 384-3251.

Techni-Glass Inc.

Last month, Techni-Glass, which is located at Phipps Bend, announced it will be completing a $1.5 million expansion before the end of the year that should result in more than 50 new jobs over the next two years.

Homeland Vinyl Products Inc.

In May, Homeland Vinyl, also located at Phipps Bend, announced it would add 50,000 square feet to its plant, purchase new equipment and hire 50 new employees.

Barrette Outdoor Living

Located in Bulls Gap on Route 66-S, Barrette Outdoor Living is a leading manufacturer of PVC and wooden fencing and outdoor living products and is Hawkins County’s top industrial employer with approximately 650 workers. There’s alway a help wanted sign posted outside the plant’s main gate entrances, and several opening are listed on its website at www.barretteoutdoorliving.com/.

Short Mountain Silica

The short Mountain Silica plant in Mooresburg is under new ownership and has several positions posted on its website at shortmtnsilica.com/.