Utility companies warn against scammers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU) are taking a stand with over 100 U.S. and Canadian utilities to expose the tactics scammers employ when attempting to steal money from customers, and educate customers how to protect themselves against scammers.

LG&E and KU -- sister companies over the Old Dominion Power Co. subsidiary that serves most of Wise and parts of Lee and Scott counties in Virginia -- joined Utilities United Against Scams consortium representing electric, natural gas and water utilities as well as their respective trade associations.

The consortium's second annual Utility Scam Awareness Day was observed on Wednesday as part of a week-long advocacy and awareness campaign.

Many utility customers across the country are targeted by scammers daily. Scammers typically use phone, online or even in person tactics to target customers, often posing as utility employees threatening to disconnect or shut off services if an immediate payment is not made, typically by use of a prepaid card or other non-traceable form of payment.

Scammers often target the most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low income communities. They also aim scams at small business owners during busy customer service hours.

"It is our hope that continuing to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from becoming scam victims, while working side-by-side with our fellow utilities, will create a significant impact in helping to reduce these types of crimes," said LG&E and KU Chairman and CEO Victor A. Staffieri.

Signs of potential scam activity include a threat to disconnect. Scammers may aggressively tell the customer a utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made, usually within less than an hour.

Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card, then call them back to make the payment.

LG&E and KU will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or personal information. The utilities offer customers a variety of official payment options and calling a customer to demand swift payment, let alone via prepaid card, is not one of them.

The utilities recommend calling your power company or other utility provider if a customer receives a suspicious live phone call, email or letter. The utilities can verify official communications. Customers are also advised to contact local police.

Visit utilitiesunited.org for more information and tips about how customers can protect themselves from scams.