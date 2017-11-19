It's beginning to look like Christmas... and a new mall

The Fort Henry Mall physical renovations are in full swing. In fact, some parts are finished and other facets are nearing completion. We now have a new front entrance to the mall from top to bottom and side to side. The east side of the mall is a completely new sporting goods store - Dunhams's - now open and really beautiful.

Downstairs, we have a completely, newly-designed theatre - NCG (Neighborhood Cinema Group) - and we have new walls, ceilings and lighting. Soon, we'll have new floors throughout the mall. The other entrances have been redesigned and restyled, too. And, as always, there's LOTS of free parking close to the stores of your choice - and you don't have to move your car or battle the weather to get to different stores.

One more thing... they've installed beautiful giant murals throughout the mall of full color and historic black and white photos of the Kingsport area and regional events. A walking tour to see those is worth a visit in itself.

At I Love Books Bookstore, we have a new illuminated overhead sign in our signature logo design. And... lots, lots and lots of new books for the fall. Most major authors release their new books in October or November each year - just in time for the Christmas buying season - so there is plenty to see from major new releases to 2018 calendars and Christmas cards.

We have hundreds of local and regional titles; we also discount many new and bestseller titles at 20 to 30 percent. We have library carts full of 'gently-used' recent bestsellers at 75 percent off all the time; and there are thousands of used, rare and out of print books from which to choose.

Our newest addition to the bookstore is a "Collectors Room" with rare and highly-collectible books. Access is restricted. In other words, it is open to collectors - not browsers. We will gradually open it by genre sections. The Collectors Room includes signed first editions, unsigned first editions of selected authors, books on guns, building trades (woodworking, metalwork, collectible tool books), transportation (trains, planes, cars, military vehicles), vintage collectibles (books over 100 years old) and several thousand collectible books in special bindings or nice bindings that are over a hundred years old.

I Love Books Bookstore still carries local honey and jams, a very broad line of loose leaf teas and some high quality bag teas, organic herbs and spices, essential oils, and other health-related products. We also have a number of customer loyalty cards offering free products after five purchases.

Come see us soon on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near Italian Village and JCPenney.