Who will win a KOSBE Award?

When: Winners will be declared at a special recognition event on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Meadowview Marriott in Kingsport.

Who the contenders are: PRO Tint Kingsport – Automotive Window Tinting; Beyond Engagement – Social Media Solutions; Shipshape Solutions - Professional Organizing; Perserbid – Online Platform for Homeowners and Contractors; Taylormade Barbershop – Barbershop; Zion Marine Inc. – Commercial Diving and Marine Construction; Faces by Ren – Makeup and Body Paint Studio; Olive Oil Divine – Gourmet Retailer; Me and K's - Food Truck; Beef 'O' Brady's – Sports Bar; Rowan Tree Care – Tree Care; Auntie Ruth's Doughnuts – Food Truck; Morgan Tire Services – Tire Dealer and Repair Shop; Petite Sweets – Bakery; C and C Restoration Inc. – Restoration Services; Lotus Girl Towing – Towing Service in Kingsport; Fish Window Cleaning - Window Cleaning; 423 Cleaning – Cleaning Service; Storybrook Farms – Bed and Breakfast/Event Venue; Rae Design – Graphic Design and Marketing; High Rise Medical – Medical Supplies; Cassia's Salon and Spa - Beauty Salon; Medley Vegan and Vegetarian – Restaurant; Flight Athletic Academy of Gymnastics Cheer and Dance – Gymnastics Center; Sensational Seasonings – Food Products Supplier; Jackson Jones Construction – Contractor; Wilson Worley Attorneys at Law – Legal Services; and Grip Outdoor Kingsport – Sports and Recreation.

What the contenders can win: A professionally directed and produced video, new logo design or makeover, social media assistance, mobile app development, co-working space and more.

Who the judges are: Ernie Rumbsy, president of Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council; Angela Baker, founder and president of VIPseen Magazine; Chris Boehm, president of Boehm Landscape Management; Mike Holt, partner of Kaplan CFO Solutions; Cassandra Honaker, owner of Millennium Auto Collision Repairs; and Keith Cunningham, owner of The Bagel Exchange.

How you can participate: The public is invited to attend. Tickets to the recognition celebration event are $85 per person and must be purchased online (http://bit.ly/KOSBEAwardstickets) in advance or in person at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, or by calling (423) 392-8811. Early ticket purchases are encouraged, as seating is limited. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

What the event’s timeline is: A reception will be held prior to the award ceremony starting at 6 p.m., with live entertainment provided by JV Squad. Also, a live on-stage interview with past KOSBE Award Winners, Fred Cooper and Rick Jennings of Kingsport Book, will take place before the 2017 winners are announced.