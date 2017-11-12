One million hours of safety

KINGSPORT — Tennessee officials have presented Domtar’s Kingsport paper mill with a top safety award: the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in employer-employee safety programs for the prevention of workplace injury. As part of its qualification criteria, Domtar’s Kingsport mill had to accumulate 1 million hours worked without a lost-time or restricted-duty incident.

“Safety is a core value at Domtar, and we’re proud that TOSHA has recognized our efforts in this way,” said Bill MacPherson, mill manager. “We’re grateful to say that while this is the first time our Kingsport mill has been publicly recognized, thanks to our employees, the 1 million hour milestone has been reached multiple times in the past by both the Kingsport mill and by our Ridgefields Converting facility.”

Guests and speakers at the award presentation event included James Flanagan, assistant administrator for Tennessee OSHA, David Blessman, Volunteer STAR Recognition Program manager and Randy Cassell, president of Kingsport’s Safety Council, among others.

"Domtar’s Kingsport mill has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace," said Flanagan, who presented the Governor’s Award of Excellence. “The evaluation criteria for this award are challenging, and this company has worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the standards the award requires.”

Domtar ranks as Kingsport’s third-largest manufacturing company, with approximately 400 employees at its mill and Ridgefields Converting facility.

“We’re very thankful for the dedication of our employees,” MacPherson says. “Milestones like these are possible because of their ongoing commitment to safety awareness.”

Domtar manufactures paper and qualified for the Governor’s Award by working more than 1,038,236 hours without a lost-time workplace injury or illness.

For more information on the Governor’s Safety Award and other TOSHA award programs, contact TOSHA’s Nashville office at (800) 325-9901.