Kingsport Book turns the page

Kingsport Book is the second company in the book printing industry to be acquired by Printing Consolidation Company (PCC) — a Blackford Capital portfolio company.

In its 120,000-square-foot facility, Kingsport Book can flexibly service deluxe, trade, and produce soft cover books at quantities ranging from one to a million.

"The addition of Kingsport Book is in direct response to the needs of our customers. The ability to manufacture deluxe books domestically with very short turn times is one of the core requests we have heard from our customers’ base," said Aaron Day, CEO of Printing Consolidation Company (PCC).

Fred Cooper, CEO of Kingsport Book, and Chief Financial Officer Rick Jennings will stay on to lead operations at Kingsport Book. Both of them worked at the old Kingsport Press.

PCC plans to expand the capabilities of this operation and continue to drive innovation in the book industry.

"I know our clients will benefit more now that we have a fully integrated company that plans to continue to grow and add new solutions," said Cooper.

"I am very excited to share with our clients and prospects our vertically integrated services created from the combination of two great companies and the new equipment we are installing," said Jennings.

As a compliment to their full-service suite of deluxe book finishing, Kingsport Book has also developed a fulfillment and distribution division that has been rapidly growing in recent years, and has the ability to expand significantly with this acquisition. As demand increases for same day and next day delivery, Kingsport Book is strategically located nearby major hubs for FedEx and UPS that will enable them to provide timely distribution.