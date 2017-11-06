Eastman's 'miracle effort'

KINGSPORT – Coal gasification seems to be at the core of the innovation platform of Eastman Chemical Co.

And it’s getting lots of attention now in the wake of an explosion that rocked an Eastman coal gasification facility on Oct. 4.

The incident, according to Eastman, resulted in no serious injuries or impact to the environment.

What’s happening to restore coal gasification production?

“Eastman has been exploring a number of alternative means to replace lost production capacity related to the incident that occurred in coal gasification on Oct. 4,” Eastman spokesman Brad Lifford said in an email. “Eastman has reached an agreement with BAE Systems and the Army to allow Eastman to operate assets adjacent to Eastman’s Kingsport site. The adjacent area is commonly known as ‘Area A.’

“We are leveraging our existing Eastman team and redeploying Eastman experts as needed, and increasing our engagement with existing and new contract firms to safely and quickly make the Area A facility operable. Eastman is fortunate to have many committed, talented people – from across our company and from our valued contract partners – working safely and diligently on a daily basis on the recovery effort.”

Eastman also has fabricated 3,000 feet of pipe that was placed along a new path to service the coal gasification production area, according to an internal company document. Eastman’s maintenance team recruited welders from within the plant to lend expertise. As soon as the request was issued across the site, 10 certified welders volunteered to come over to the project. The line was operable on Tuesday, October 10. Eastman called it a “miracle effort.”

All Eastman previously disclosed publicly is what the company said in its third quarter earnings/revenues report: “Due to the unique advantages of our scale and integration, the company has made excellent progress in repairing the (coal gasification) facility and implemented alternate processes to maintain operations of downstream derivative facilities of coal gasification. We expect the coal gasification area to be operable by the end of fourth quarter 2017. This, along with our mitigating actions, is expected to enable full production of acetyl chemicals and derivatives. Normal operations are expected to resume in early 2018. While the company continues to assess the financial impact of the incident, the net impact is expected to reduce operating earnings by between $50 and $100 million. Costs in fourth quarter 2017 related to the incident are expected to be approximately $100 million, partially offset by insurance recovery expected in first half 2018.”

How long has Eastman been in the coal gasification business?

Eastman’s history with coal gasification goes back to the early 1980s when Eastman executives held a news conference to announce the company would construct a major expansion in Kingsport to produce industrial chemicals from coal mined from the mountains of Southwestern Virginia.

Toy F. Reid, then Eastman Kodak executive vice president and general manager of Kodak’s Eastman Chemicals Division, and Robert C. Hart, president of Tennessee Eastman, took to the podium to make the historic announcement.

“To our knowledge, Eastman will be the first manufacturer in the United States to commercially produce a new generation of industrial chemicals from coal,” said Reid. “The significance of this new project is that it will change the raw material source for a number of Tennessee Eastman Company products from petroleum-related materials to coal.”

Carrying a price tag of approximately $500 million, the project represented Kodak’s single largest investment. Construction got under way in 1980 and continued for the next three years. And on June 19, 1983, Eastman debuted its chemicals from coal processes — a method that later drew accolades.

Coal gasification has made up a big part of Eastman’s acetyl stream, producing chemicals used to make various products, from pain relievers to photographic film.

Eastman decided to build the new plant in Kingsport due to its proximity to the coalfields of the Appalachian mountains. The facility was built on Long Island, across the South Fork of the Holston River from the main Kingsport plant.

When it first came online, the operation gasified about 900 tons of coal a day, supplying about half of Eastman’s acetyl needs through coal. The other half was still being produced from petroleum-related materials.

Then, in 1991, the chemical end of the plant was expanded, and Eastman improved the efficiency of the gasifier and gas clean-up plants to produce 100 percent of the acetyl needs for the Kingsport site.

And while coal is traditionally viewed as a dirty material, coal gasification is known as a “clean coal” process that’s environmental friendly. Company officials said gasification removes harmful pollutants, including nearly 100 percent of sulfur, mercury and arsenic. Plus, gasification produces low air emissions, as well as low levels of collateral solid wastes and wastewater, and provides efficiencies for reducing carbon dioxide, along with low-cost carbon storage options.

The American Chemical Society designated the Chemicals from Coal Facility as a National Historic Chemical Landmark in a ceremony at Eastman on November 6, 1995.