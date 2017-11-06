Dunham's Sports opens in Fort Henry Mall

KINGSPORT — Dunham’s Sports , one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, has opened in the Fort Henry Mall .

The store will hold a ribbon cutting on Friday at 9 a.m. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 100 adults in line this Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt. Also on Friday, there will be free six-packs of Coke or Diet Coke to anyone making a $10 purchase, while supplies last. The first 100 adults attending on Saturday will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap. On Sunday, the first 100 adults attending will receive a Dunham Sports gift card, one worth $500.

“We are excited to be opening a store in the Kingsport community,” said Jeff Lynn, chairman and CEO of Dunham’s Athleisure Corp. “Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices.”

The opening of the Kingsport location is the eighth store in Tennessee and marks more than 230 stores chain-wide. The new Kingsport store offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment. Brands include Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Skechers and more. There’s also athletic and outdoor apparel, footwear and a fitness department. The outdoor department features brands such as Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson and Crossman. The store also has a golf shop.

Dunham’s Sports also has a rewards program. You can sign up to receive coupons at www.dunhamsrewards.com.

The company’s Team Program allows coaches of youth sports leagues to sign their team up for money-saving weekends.

Dunham’s was founded in 1937 in Detroit as Dunham’s Bait and Tackle. You can join the conversation on Dunham’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dunhamssportinggoods.