Manufacturing Career Fair in Lebanon next week

LEBANON — The Southwest Virginia Regional Manufacturing Career Fair is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Russell County Conference Center at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon.

Regional manufacturers will seek to fill positions from entry level to advanced. Job seekers should bring several copies of their resumes to the event.

Workforce Resources will also be available for job seekers to learn about the latest training opportunities, funding sources and skills assessments to help them take their job skills to the next level. Computers will be available onsite to complete online job applications.

The career fair is sponsored by the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board, New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Board, Russell County Board of Supervisors, the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing and the Southwest Virginia Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

For more information, contact Kristina Reed at k.reed@swvaworks.com.