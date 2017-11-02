River Mountain: It's not just antiques

Are you looking for that perfect antique piece for your home? What about one made in the region with distinction and history? How about a custom piece of furniture made or repurposed with care and skill, like a beautiful stone and cedar coffee table or one made from a railroad baggage cart? You could be looking for clothes, jewelry, handmade items and art pieces to make you beautiful as well as your home.

River Mountain Antiques & Primitives is not just an antique store. They carry a wide array of exquisite specialty women’s clothing in all sizes from brands such as Oh My Gauze, Vintage, Sacred Threads, Luuka, Chalet, Focus, Joh, Papillon and Pretty Angel. There, you will also find accessories and special UT and Dobyns-Bennett team T-shirts. Handmade items like jewelry, soaps, Kissing Kuzins candles, tarts, wreaths and sprays as well as antiques are presented by several vendors including Donna Hanson who also helps run the store. You will enjoy their specialty boutique atmosphere, beautiful displays and one-of-a-kind items like pottery by Rita Osborne and artwork by Brenda Bundrant and Margaret Helvey.

“Customers from Southwest Virginia and Pigeon Forge; many with cabins love our store. We have many in the Atlanta area who order from us and many repeat customers,” says owner Debbie Dykes. A variety of hunting, fishing and homestead décor items are available at River Mountain along with outdoor garden arbors, benches, plant stands and iron pieces to accent any garden. Debbie says, “Our store is not fancy, but instead offers the mismatched eclectic, rustic chic style of homestead items which many people love.”

River Mountain Antiques & Primitives reflects the loving care of owners Debbie and Reed Dykes. The Dykes are retired teachers. Debbie taught at Mount Carmel Elementary and Reed was a coach and teacher at Surgoinsville Middle School. Upon retirement, they established the business in 2008. Originally located on Commerce Street, they moved to their present location on Broad Street in 2009. Reed began woodworking and started hand-making unique “rock tables” and “railroad cart tables” while still teaching, eventually retiring to do the work full-time. He says, “It is a labor of love for me. If you use your imagination you can do most anything.”

The Dykes enjoy the adventure of finding special antique pieces in the region and learning their history to share with their customers. They also enjoy finding exclusive lines of products at market in Atlanta to offer to the Tri-Cities. The Dykes love their downtown location and appreciate the restoration of many downtown buildings back to their near original architecture. They look forward to participating in the upcoming Downtown Kingsport Association Holiday Open House on Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The store, located in the old Dobyns-Taylor building at 120 Broad Street, is presently attired with gorgeous fall decorations and wonderful window displays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. They also offer layaway. Call Debbie, Donna or Reed for inquiries at (423) 247-8663 or follow their Facebook page: River Mtn Antiques.