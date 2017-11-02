Gazebo Party Shop helps make homemade gifts a reality

With delicious aromas filling the air, tasty treats wrapped in beautiful packaging, and tasteful decorations for all of your holiday needs, the Gazebo Party Shop is ready to make your Christmas holiday gift giving a delight. If you’re a hands-on gift giver or a professional looking for the perfect ingredients to make candies, cookies, and cakes, Jo-Rita Clayton, the shop owner, provides exceptional customer service of which she is very proud.

“It’s a big deal to receive anything handmade these days,” Jo-Rita explained. “People love the idea that you took the time to make them something.”

Choosing the right gift is sometimes a challenge but with the professional help of Jo-Rita, your gift is sure to be a hit. The Gazebo Party Shop removes all of the stress from your holiday entertaining or putting together gifts for someone special. You’ll find over 325 different candy molds providing you plenty of options for creativity and the thoughtfulness that you want your gift to have.

Quality ingredients make the difference in whatever you choose to make for your family and friends. “Just to name a few popular items, there’s Peters Brand Caramels by the pound or five-pound package and Merckens chocolate for melting in 1, 5, 10, and 50 pound bags,” Jo-Rita explained. The fillings that you choose for your baking needs can make the smiles larger and the taste buds dance with delight. “We have the Squeezems fillings that are delicious, specialty fillings in an easy-to-use package,” Jo-Rita continues. “The soft caramel filling is amazing.” Whether you use coconut dough, toasted coconut, macaroon coconut, malted milk crisp or tiny tots crisp rice, you’ll find everything you need to add a tasty touch to your homemade treats.

If you prefer to give bark as a gift rather than make candy, choose white chocolate paired with specialty peppermint, tangerine, key lime, heath/toffee, or lemon. These combine to make delicious candies that please the discriminating tastebuds of your family and friends.

Jo-Rita also carries an excellent supply of candy and cake decorating items. “We have unique items that the discriminating cake decorator cannot find anywhere around here,” Jo-Rita continued. “We have the latest fondant and gum paste tolls and cutters. We have a complete line of packaging including the cake boards and boxes.”

For those of you who do not bake or make candies, stop by the Gazebo Party Shop and grab some things to make your holiday entertaining easier. For the upcoming holidays, they have Wind & Willow dip mixes, cheeseball mixes, and soup mixes in stock. They have Aspen Cider mixes, Cracker seasonings, and the very popular Captain Rodneys Boucon glaze. There's a recipe attached to the bottle for an amazing cheese bake. You can also find a full line of Rada cutlery which makes great gift items!

On Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., you can attend the Holiday Open House to explore the unique ingredients that are sure to help you create gifts that make a memorable impression on those who receive them. Then on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy the Christmas Open House at Gazebo Party Shop.