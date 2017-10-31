Honda Kingsport sporting a fresh new look

Honda Kingsport, a Honda dealership that’s been in its current location since 1978, is sporting a fresh new look that awaits customers searching for a premier dealership in the area. With a goal to increase the customer experience, Russ Rogers, General Manager, said that, “the year-long process of remodeling has resulted in helping us make sure our loyal customers - as well as potential new customers - have an unparalleled experience with car-shopping and service.”

Russ was passionate as he added, “I don’t say this flippantly when I say we want to be the top dealership in this year, have the best selection, make the buying process the most fun, be the most transparent in every aspect of what we do, be the most competitively priced in sales and service, and be the quickest place to buy a car or get your car serviced.”

The entire building was gutted so that an attractive new showroom, additional service bays, and customer service lanes entering directly into the service area could be built.

“Our customers who need service can drive right into our climate-controlled building without ever stepping out of the vehicle,” Russ explained. With the acquisition of additional property, customers can now view Honda Kingsport’s entire inventory in one convenient location.

“We added environmentally-friendly LED lighting both inside and out,” explained Russ, “so that customers can come after work in the evenings and find a well-lit lot of exciting new vehicles.

“To make the service experience even faster for customers, we’ve installed speed doors so customers can get in faster and we’ve even added speed lifts so our factory-trained technicians can get cars on and off the lift quicker than ever before,” Russ added. “We want to make our customers feel welcome, comfortable, and to understand that our staff is working with the best equipment available to make their service experience a positive one.”

“We are one of the very few dealerships in the entire country where our entire service advisor staff and our service manager are all women. This is comforting to ladies that may feel intimidated by a male-only service area. We empower women,” said Russ. “They are more knowledgeable than almost anyone, have a lifetime of experience in this area, and are ready to assist any customer who needs a professional opinion about their vehicle.”

But Honda Kingsport is more involved in the community than just as a business selling cars.

“We proudly sponsor Girls Inc., Fun Fest, Christian concerts and Racks by the Tracks which gives all of the funds raised back to charity,” Russ explained. “We are very active with the Kingsport Chamber (of Commerce) and many of their initiatives as well.” Another way that Honda Kingsport helps local schools and students is to actively buy ads in yearbooks and to participate in a number of fundraisers held each year. “We work with almost all of the local high schools,” Russ added. “We know the money restraints these clubs and school organizations have to face so we stand ready to support them as best we can.”

With 85 employees who operate like one large family, Honda Kingsport provides customers with a friendly atmosphere in which to find a new car.

“Buying a new car should be fun,” Russ said. “We want to provide honesty and integrity to every person who enters our dealership.” Buying a new car is a big decision and having a trusted professional by your side to assist you every step of the way is a commitment that Honda Kingsport honors and strives to provide.

With the redesigned 2018s now on its lot, Honda Kingsport invites everyone to come see the new changes and to preview the vehicles that are available with 0 percent interest. “The inventory that we have now is the best lineup of vehicles in the history of Honda for our clients,” Russ shared.

Honda Kingsport, located at 2217 E. Stone Drive, is a family-owned business that stands ready to offer you premium service from reliable professionals. And, with free coffee, water, soft drinks, fresh popcorn and even ice cream available, it’s a trip you won’t want to miss.